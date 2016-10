A HORSE and a foal are believed to have been killed after being struck by a vehicle on the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd.

It is unclear where the crash happened.

A post was shared on the Fraser Coast Brickbats and Bouquets Facebook page to warn drivers.

It was originally shared to an equestrian page.

It is believed police are at the scene.

Police have been contacted in relation to the incident.

More to come.