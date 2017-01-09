Horseman Guy McLean ready to return to Susan River

THIS is an unmissable night for horse lovers and those who just loved to be entertained by the best in the business.



Guy McLean is coming back to the Fraser Coast for a much anticipated performance.



This Saturday night, Mr McLean - known as one of the world's best horsemen - will share the arena with his beloved equine family for a two-hour Horsemanship Spectacular at Susan River Homestead, the land where he was raised from a one-year-old.

He will demonstrate the methods he used to win the International World Championship of colt in 2012 and 2013 in the USA, while taking guests on a journey with his exceptional liberty horses and bush poetry.



The bond, connection and trust Mr McLean has formed with his horses, his best mates, allows him to often ride without a bridle and saddle, ride through flames, crack whips while standing on the their backs, and have his horses lie down and be jumped and stood over.



Gates will open at 4.30pm with the show to start at 6pm and continue until 9pm.



Susan River Homestead is on Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd.



Ticket will cost $35 for adults, $20 for children and $100 for two adult and two children.



Children under 5 can enter for free.



To find out more, call 4121 6846.

