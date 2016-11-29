Horses get second chance with Hucknall Horse Rescue

SINCE she started caring for horses back in May, Ainsley Murdoch-Pannier has taken at least 13 horses across Fraser Coast into her care.

And all of it was done without any public funding.

Ms Murdoch-Pannier is the president of the Hucknall Horse Rescue, a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to providing care and rehabilitation for stray or neglected horses across the Fraser Coast, and has managed the group without any public funding since the group started this year.

Her experience has taught her that there is a "massive overpopulation” of horses in Queensland.

"The amount of horses that need help is insane - it's overwhelming, they keep coming,” Ms Murdoch-Pannier said.

"We take on any horses in need of help, for varying reasons, and provide all the care they need. Then we place them out for re-homing, so people can adopt them.”

Her desire to help ailing horses stems from her experiences at the Gympie saleyards, where she was "disgusted” with the condition some of the horses were presented in.

"It was a total lack of care and responsibility,” she said.

"We brought a horse back from the saleyard, and that's when the idea hit me; that we could help more horses through our own means.

"We brought private land out at Yengarie and are clearing up the land, setting up stables, all that sort of stuff.”

With some of the horses now fit to return home, Ms Murdoch-Pannier said the Hucknall Horse Rescue group was looking for donations and for people in the area to take on horses.

"We're constantly coming up with ideas - we took our mascot Bella to the local markets to raise awareness,” she said.

"It's about trying to get donations in, raise awareness, and pretty much going from there.

"We're always looking for people to take on horses.”