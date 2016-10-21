Hospitals on Fraser Coast flooded as we try to cope

IT'S called cause and effect - a relationship between events, where one is the result of the other.

And you won't get a better example of it than our article revealing our hospital emergency departments are being flooded by people seeking medical treatment for minor ailments.

What they are really doing is avoiding going to see a GP.

Why? Because GPs cost money and that's something many of us do not have plenty of these days.

The many heading for the hospital emergency departments are the effect.

The cause came much earlier when the Federal Government announced changes that freeze its Medicare rebate to doctors.

As a result, bulk billing is being killed off at GP practices around the country as doctors respond to the Government's plan to freeze the Medicare rebate at $37 for six years.

A survey by the Royal Australian College of Medical Practitioners of more than 500 doctors found 14.5 million patients would face new charges to see a doctor. Only 9% of doctors surveyed said they would continue to bulk bill all their patients.

Others said they were considering raising fees above $70 so they could afford to continue to bulk bill low-income earners.

So ... the Federal Government saves on the Medicare move while, say doctors, each patient to our emergency departments comes at a cost of $443 each per visit.

Now that's called politics

