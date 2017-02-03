35°
Hot, dry weather proves good and bad for Coast businesses

Eliza Wheeler
| 3rd Feb 2017 4:31 PM

THE Fraser Coast's hot, dry weather is leaving some business owners flustered about where the next drop of water will come from, while other businesses are flourishing in the heat.

For Plants Plus Possum Paradise, the grass is definitely not greener on the other side of the fence, as the Fraser Coast's dry spell continues.

Surrounded by dry, dead lawns and nature strips, the team at the Urangan nursery are doing all they can to keep their plants, and revenue, alive.

For Nursery manager Kelli Leatham, the choice is either to pay the water bill, or watch her plants die.

"We try to use our own water as much as possible, but the dam's almost empty," Ms Leatham said.

Ms Leatham said it had been the driest few months she had seen in Hervey Bay, but so far the nursery had been able to safe most of their plants.

"But we're pretty much just using water, it's all we can do."

If the water restrictions are bumped up to level two in the area, Ms Leatham said the nursery would have to get a permit to water their plants.

This may be a tough time for the nursery, but for white goods salesman James Blume, air-conditioning sales have reached a record high.

"Sales have been really, really good," Mr Blume said.

"We had a record January with sales massively up on last year, at least double a normal year."

Mr Blume said most people waited until it was already hot to buy an air- conditioner.

"It's usually when there's been three hot, sticky nights in a row," he said.

"That's when people decide they can't stand the heat anymore and they get one."

