Hot start to summer: Fraser Coast weather wrap

Amy Formosa
29th Nov 2016 7:36 AM

SLIP, slop, slap - it looks like a sunny and hot start to summer on the Fraser Coast this week.

While there aren't any record breaking temps forecast like Thursday November 24, we can expect tops of 31 degrees in Hervey Bay and a sizzling 35 degrees for Maryborough in the first few days of summer.

According to weatherzone.com.au, Maryborough can expect 35 degrees on Friday and Saturday, with a slight temperature drop to 34 degrees on Sunday.

The first day of summer on Thursday is expected to bring a tops of 33 degrees for the Heritage City and 30 degrees in Hervey Bay.

There is an extreme UV Index in place until Saturday.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fraser coast hervey bay maryborough summer weather weatherzone

