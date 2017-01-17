Hottest day in 30 years predicted on Fraser Coast

MARYBOROUGH has the potential of breaking the record for its hottest ever day in January.

The Fraser Coast town is predicted to reach 39 degrees on Saturday.

The previous record for the month was set 30 years ago.

The current maximum January record for the Heritage City was 38.4 degrees, recorded in both 1987 and in 1995.

Bureau of Meteorology weather forecaster Sean Fitzgerald said the main obstacle standing between us reaching the record, was the wind.

"There is a possibility it may change depending on the direction of the winds," Mr Fitzgerald said.

The upcoming peak is a result of another "extreme" heatwave blasting through the Fraser Coast.

The heat is on - Christina,7, and Thomas,13, Jones from Maryborough cool off at the Maryborough Aquatic centre. Alistair Brightman

Just as the region was starting to cool down, the worst of another heatwave is expected to hit the region from Wednesday.

Mr Fitzgerald said there was a high level of atmospheric moisture in the air adding to the intensity of the heat.

"Moist conditions make the heat feel even hotter," he said. Hervey Bay can expect a maximum of 35 degrees on Saturday.

With the increase in temperature comes increases in UV radiation. Hervey Bay's UV rating will be sky-rocketing during the heatwave, similar to other parts of the state.

Our UV Index has been regularly reaching 15, which is an "extreme" ranking, and one few other places in the world can match.

UV INDEX: Hervey Bay's UV radiation measurement indicates it's unsafe to go outside through most of the day. Graph is from January 16 to 18. Contributed

In Cape Town of South Africa, also in summer, the UV Index has been at 9.

Bolivia is having similar conditions to us, staying consistently in the "extreme" UV range.

It was in Bolivia that the world record UV measurement was taken - a whopping 43.3 was detected from a volcano.

To stay clear of the rays and stay safe in Queensland, avoid contact with the sun from about 8am to 4pm.