House Call Doctor main man's plan to take service interstate

HOUSE Call Doctor's Craig Glover is a man of many talents.

He is a mixed martial arts expert, having fought, coached and run a successful gym for almost 20 years, and a devoted coach to a number of junior sports people.

Mr Glover is enjoying his first break since he took on the role of chief operating officer last July, but that doesn't mean he will stop working.

There is no way the multi-skilled man can, given it is only days after he had to address a rare attack to one of his staff.

On Monday night last week, a group of males allegedly robbed a House Call Doctor employee in Maryborough, stealing his medical kit.

Of the three arrested so far, two were charged and the third is helping police with their inquiries.

House Call Doctor's response has been to increase security for its doctors after what Mr Glover said was a "first-time” incident.

There is far more to Mr Glover than his role as COO for a growing health service though.

"I had a few fights in 1995-96 then opened the gym in 1999 and spent 16 years running it,” he said.

"I juggled everything until I took on the role of COO.

"I couldn't be there for the fighters and give them the training they needed so I stepped back from that.”

Mr Glover still helps former Australian lightweight champion Greg "The Tarantula” Atzori with his stand-up, and trains a number of other young fighters.

He also finds time to coach one of Hervey Bay's touch football teams, who are in the midst of preparing for their next competition.

The side won regional competitions earlier this year, and will look to repeat those efforts - and go further at the Junior State Cup - in 2017.

His son Mason, a budding sportsman, is part of that side and the reason behind Mr Glover's first holiday in 16 months.

Mason is part of the Wide Bay Wizards' oztag side, which is currently competing at the national junior championships at Coffs Harbour, and is the reason behind Mr Glover's holiday.

Mr Glover will get to relax on the sideline during his son's stint on the field, but it will be straight back to work after the event ends Sunday.

The majority of his time is dedicated to the House Call Doctor service, and to say business is booming is an understatement.

In the last 18 months the service's fleet has grown from four to 48 cars, and is on the verge of spreading interstate.

"It's 24/7,” he said.

"I do about 60 hours per week from admin to other business duties and you always have to be on the phone, particularly at nights. It depends on what is happening.

"We'll be moving into New South Wales in a few weeks so growth is definitely part of our plans.”