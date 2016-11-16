How childcare accreditation 'drove me out of the job'

Mt hat goes off to all the staff at the two childcare centres on the Fraser Coast who have scored an excellent rating outperforming the national standard because from experience it takes a hell of a lot of work.

I did my time at an after school childcare centre as an educator when my husband and I first moved back to Australia from Canada.

To be honest, I loved working with the kids but the paper work was insane!

While you can understand because there are children's lives in your care, I found the paperwork insanely over the top and so much extra work that almost took away from the children to a certain extent.

Accreditation time was hectic.

It drove me out of the job.

I have never seen so much paperwork in my life.

While the stress was more on our director, as educators we wanted to do the best job we could to ensure our centre was satisfactory.

So to get an excellent rating is a huge deal in the childcare world.

The check list was weeks, if not months of work, to ensure everything was up to scratch.

While we were excelling in certain areas, like every workplace things needed improving leading up to the accreditation.

From making sure every single little rule and regulation was up to scratch through to hygiene, learning and educational procedures in place with all the paperwork to match, risk assessments, children profiles, cleanliness and everything you can possibly think of in between had to be up to pored over.

It was a nightmare!

It is the reality of childcare in this day and age.

All I can say is congratulations to all the staff at Torquay Kids Learning Centre and Condy Park Preschool and Kindergarten, you should be super proud of your efforts.

