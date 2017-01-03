How golden retriever Teddy spent his final days on earth

Golden Paws Rescue Inc - dog Teddy. He will be put down due to untreatable health problems.

WHAT would you do for a loved one if they had only days left to live?

The team at Golden Paws Rescue Inc are using dog Teddy's final days to give him the best time of his life.

Today, the 13-year-old golden retriever will be put down.

The adorable dog was abused for most of his life, and was surrendered to the group three weeks ago.

Golden Paws Rescue Inc founder Bridget said Teddy was immediately taken to the vet in a bid to recover his health.

"He was very underweight and had never had vaccinations before," she said. His fur was severely matted and the only solution was to have him shaved.

"After Teddy was shaved - which took a few days to do due to his sensitivity - lumps were discovered on him," Bridget said.

"The vet found an aggressive cancer."

Due to his malnourishment and poor state, undergoing the required surgeries to get rid of the cancer would have been nearly impossible.

The vet also discovered severe dental problems with Teddy, which were basically irreversible. In a heartbreaking situation, Bridget decided that the best solution is to have Teddy put down.

"For his sake," Bridget said.

But before he gains his wings, the rescue team decided to fill Teddy's final days with pure joy.

And so, the Teddy bucket list was created.

"We want him to leave with good memories," Bridget said.

The bucket list involved celebrating Teddy's 13th birthday.

"We got him birthday cake and had a little party with dog friends and party hats," Bridget said.

"He's been going to friend's houses a lot, such as his friend Mr Benny who is also a rescue dog.

"We filled up a big pool of water and walked around in it. That's something he had never experienced before."

Even in the short time frame of being under the rescue group's care, Teddy has made strides of progress.

"He'd never been in a house before, we were told," Bridget said.

"Slowly, he has started coming inside more and more. He smiled on day six after arriving to us.

"We hope his 23 days with us was the best 23 days of his life."

Teddy will gain his wings surrounded by his Santa pillow, his favourite toys and people that love him.

He will be cremated and his ashes will remain in Hervey Bay, with friends.

Golden Paws Rescue Inc fosters and finds forever homes for golden retrievers on the Fraser Coast, Sunshine Coast and Brisbane.

For more information, go on their Facebook page here.