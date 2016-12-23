30°
How hackers can hold 2750 Fraser Coast businesses to ransom

Sherele Moody
| 22nd Dec 2016 6:05 AM Updated: 23rd Dec 2016 12:52 PM
Jason Ephraims is a computer security expert who helps keep the regions businesses safe from cyber attacks.
ABOUT 2750 Fraser Coast businesses risk being held to ransom by greedy hackers because of lax computer system security, experts say.

A new report by BDO Australia and AusCERT shows 48% of small and medium enterprises do not conduct regular cyber risk assessments, leaving them open to technology-based crimes.

Based on the 2016 Cyber Security Survey findings, this means at least 2779 of the Fraser Coast's 5791 businesses could be in the firing line.

The biggest risk to our businesses is ransomware, with new research by virus software company Kaspersky Lab showing the attacks rose from one every two minutes to one every 40 seconds in Australia over the past 11 months.

Ransomware - or cryptolock - hacks usually happen when an unsuspecting email recipient opens a message purporting to be from reputable and trusted big name organisations such as Australia Post.

Unwitting recipients will click on a link that results in malicious software being installed on, and crippling, their employer's computer system.

Unprepared businesses can be forced to pay a ransom to have their data released.

The ransom will increase depending on the type and amount of data on the business's server and it is always paid in untraceable bitcoins.

One bitcoin is worth about $1000.

BDO cyber security national leader Leon Fouche said small business operators such as clothing retailers, health services and private education providers were more likely to pay the ransoms because they could be significantly cheaper than upgrading their security systems.

Mr Fouche said there was no guarantee the cryptolocker would not block the business's system again and there was also an increased risk of sensitive client information being stolen.

"Ransomware is such an easy way to actually get into organisations' environments because it exploits vulnerabilities and it can be done on a wide scale," Mr Fouche said.

"The hackers don't charge a lot of money for the ransom so it's probably easier for people to pay."

Fraser Coast technology expert Jason Ephraims CORRECT said businesses needed daily data back-ups and clear instructions for all staff to avoid clicking on unexpected email attachments or links.

"Not long ago it was very easy to spot something fake or fraudulent coming through so most people would read an email and go 'this is fake'," the Queensland Computers support director said.

"Now the hackers are getting much better at duping people into gaining access to their systems and encrypting their files.

"There are a lot of programs that can be used to protect your business but often it just comes down to having the knowledge to know what's real and what's fake."

Phishing - where hackers access systems to obtain usernames, passwords, credit card details and other information - is a common attack; as is the release of system-crippling malware or Trojan infections. -ARM NEWSDESK

Topics:  2016 cyber security survey auscert bdo australia bitcoin business cyberattack cybercrime hackers jason ephraims leon fouche malware phishing ransomware technology

