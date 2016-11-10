Punter's massive win sees him Trump the bookies

Matthew Klan (right) with girlfriend Michelle Haddon. Mr Klan won $100k after placing numerous bets on Donald Trump to win the Unites States of America Presidential election.

A HERVEY Bay investor is celebrating after he won a year's salary out of Donald Trump's presidential election win.

Matthew Klan bet $25k on the Republican nominee, which resulted in a return of $100k … a neat profit of $75k.

"There was so much press that this possibly couldn't happen," he said.

"It's not the biggest trade I've done, but it is the biggest bet.

"It was certainly the most emotional too.

"I'm never emotional when I make a trade, but when you make an investment, you don't usually have the whole world telling you that you are an idiot for doing it."

On election day, Mr Klan kept the television switched off from the overwhelming negativity towards his predicted winner.

"The polls and the betting markets were massively underestimating Trump's chance," he said.

"On the other hand, the complete uniformity of opinion that Trump couldn't win was what made me excited to do the bet in the first place."

Mr Klan began to place bets on Mr Trump back in May, when many other candidates were still in the running.

He continued to put more money on Mr Trump as the campaign moved along.

"Trump was latching on to trends from the start and I was confident that he was going to ride the wave," Mr Klan said.

"Sometimes the bigger the trend, the harder to see.

"Placing money on him felt like the smart thing to do."

He said Trump's win happened in a similar fashion as the global financial crisis and Brexit.

"There were trends developing in Europe that once again everyone was in denial about," Mr Klansaid about Brexit.

"I didn't place a bet on Brexit, but when Trump came out and identified some of the same things I was seeing, I made sure I placed a bet."

And what is Mr Klan going to do with the money?

"I've got a long suffering girlfriend who I'll probably buy something for," Mr Klan joked.

"Maybe some jewellery or perhaps a ring.

"It's only fair I got lucky so she should too."

The investor of 20 years doesn't envision Mr Trump's presidency to have much impact on the Fraser Coast, if any.

"I don't see any immediate impact at all on the local region," he said.

"It's possible long term if China is forced to revalue its renminbi.

"Perhaps that will impact on the bubble of Chinese property investment we're seeing down south, which may flow on to the upper end of the market up here.

"But that's way off."

The full-time investor usually specialises in trade stock and property.

He said gambling was out of the ordinary.