35°
News

Punter's massive win sees him Trump the bookies

Annie Perets
| 10th Nov 2016 3:58 PM
Matthew Klan (right) with girlfriend Michelle Haddon. Mr Klan won $100k after placing numerous bets on Donald Trump to win the Unites States of America Presidential election.
Matthew Klan (right) with girlfriend Michelle Haddon. Mr Klan won $100k after placing numerous bets on Donald Trump to win the Unites States of America Presidential election. Annie Perets

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A HERVEY Bay investor is celebrating after he won a year's salary out of Donald Trump's presidential election win.

Matthew Klan bet $25k on the Republican nominee, which resulted in a return of $100k … a neat profit of $75k.

"There was so much press that this possibly couldn't happen," he said.

"It's not the biggest trade I've done, but it is the biggest bet.

"It was certainly the most emotional too.

"I'm never emotional when I make a trade, but when you make an investment, you don't usually have the whole world telling you that you are an idiot for doing it."

 

Hervey Bay man Matthew Klan thought Donald Trump would become the next United States of America President when he saw trends emerging by what Mr Trump had to say.
Hervey Bay man Matthew Klan thought Donald Trump would become the next United States of America President when he saw trends emerging by what Mr Trump had to say. Annie Perets

 

On election day, Mr Klan kept the television switched off from the overwhelming negativity towards his predicted winner.

"The polls and the betting markets were massively underestimating Trump's chance," he said.

"On the other hand, the complete uniformity of opinion that Trump couldn't win was what made me excited to do the bet in the first place."

Mr Klan began to place bets on Mr Trump back in May, when many other candidates were still in the running.

He continued to put more money on Mr Trump as the campaign moved along.

"Trump was latching on to trends from the start and I was confident that he was going to ride the wave," Mr Klan said.

"Sometimes the bigger the trend, the harder to see.

"Placing money on him felt like the smart thing to do."

He said Trump's win happened in a similar fashion as the global financial crisis and Brexit.

"There were trends developing in Europe that once again everyone was in denial about," Mr Klansaid about Brexit.

"I didn't place a bet on Brexit, but when Trump came out and identified some of the same things I was seeing, I made sure I placed a bet."

And what is Mr Klan going to do with the money?

"I've got a long suffering girlfriend who I'll probably buy something for," Mr Klan joked.

"Maybe some jewellery or perhaps a ring.

"It's only fair I got lucky so she should too."　

 

Matthew Klan (right) with girlfriend Michelle Haddon
Matthew Klan (right) with girlfriend Michelle Haddon Annie Perets

 

The investor of 20 years doesn't envision Mr Trump's presidency to have much impact on the Fraser Coast, if any.

"I don't see any immediate impact at all on the local region," he said.

"It's possible long term if China is forced to revalue its renminbi.

"Perhaps that will impact on the bubble of Chinese property investment we're seeing down south, which may flow on to the upper end of the market up here.

"But that's way off."

The full-time investor usually specialises in trade stock and property.

He said gambling was out of the ordinary.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  donald trump editors picks fraser coast

BREAKING: Fire breaks out in Maryborough West

BREAKING: Fire breaks out in Maryborough West

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Driver who ran over woman on Fraser Island to face court

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew had a busy day on Wednesday, flying the injured German woman from Fraser Island to hospital soon after returning from a search for a missing trawler skipper.

She was run over on the beach.

Light calls for 'someone to go' after 'embarrasing' meeting

Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Councillor Rolf Light.

The councillor labelled Wednesday's meeting 'embarrasing'.

How a Hervey Bay man Trumped bookies and won $100k

Matthew Klan (right) with girlfriend Michelle Haddon. Mr Klan won $100k after placing numerous bets on Donald Trump to win the Unites States of America Presidential election.

He began to place bets on Donald Trump in May.

Local Partners

Wide Bay donates spare beds to help Fraser Coast and world

WIDE Bay Hospital and Health Service is donating beds it no longer needs from Fraser Coast facilities to both international aid and community organisations.

Strangers pack 222 Christmas parcels for Aussie troops

Di and Willy Paes.

"For us this has become a Christmas tradition."

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

If it's craft you're after, get along to this event

Craftfest kicks off today.

It's an event that is greatly anticipated every year.

"Now we have a true unique identity that belongs to us.”

"Now we have a true unique identity that belongs to us.”

Once Human's new album is an absolute stunner, with a new guitarist and a renwed vigour to take the world by storm.

Mick Jagger jokes to sing at Donald Trump's inauguration

Celebrity

Follows the on-going legal battle between Rolling Stones and Trump

Ruby Rose flew Jess Origliasso's sick mother first class

Ruby Rose flew girlfriend's sick mother first class

Trump 2016: Celebrities weep as Hillary defeated

Politics

THEY are among the most beloved, and dramatic, people in the world.

Michael Buble's son, 3, has liver cancer

Michael Buble's son is reportedly suffering from liver cancer

"Trump elected because of people like you": Steve Price

THE sound and fury of the US election reaches The Project

Russell Brand names newborn daughter Mabel

Russell Brand

Russell Brand has named his newborn daughter Mabel

DECEASED ESTATE

6 Bayrise Drive, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Set on a huge 1383m2 allotment with welcoming established trees, manicured lawns and colourful gardens, this neat and tidy three bedroom, two bathroom home...

LIFESTYLE BLOCK CLOSE TO BEACH

34 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

Residential Land This is a magnificent lifestyle block located in the highly sort after ... Submit an Offer

This is a magnificent lifestyle block located in the highly sort after address of Straits Outlook Craignish. Surrounded by quality homes in this park residential...

Location Meets Luxury

5 Belmoreana Court, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 5 2 4 Auction

Prestigious Suburb of Dundowran Beach Bespoke in design and with opulence in abundance, this large home is an architectural statement that is uncompromising in...

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

Views forever

91 Christensen Street, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $499,000

The beautiful executive living with sea views in a very desirable sought after location. The home consists of: 4 bedrooms with an office/fifth bedroom 2 bathrooms...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

Beautiful Home

Lot 26 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

3 bedroom + study 2 bathroom, ensuite off main bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock up garage with internal access Large...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 11 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 $425,000

4 bedroom 2 bathrooms Open plan living Double lock-up garage 700m2 block

POLISHED PRESENTATION AND A MUST SEE.

2 Duke Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

LOOKING FOR A SPECTACULAR ESTABLISHED HOME? NEED SOMETHING AMAZING TO COMPARE OTHERS TOO? This needs consideration first. New Home Buyers / Established home...

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $378,000

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!