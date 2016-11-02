31°
News

How a M'boro paramedic decided to help others

Carlie Walker
| 2nd Nov 2016 5:00 AM
GREAT WORK: Maryborough paramedic Lee Caulfield-Marsh during his time in Nepal.
GREAT WORK: Maryborough paramedic Lee Caulfield-Marsh during his time in Nepal. Contributed

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THERE were no restaurants or theatres, toilets were basically holes dug in the ground and he had hundreds of people counting on him for medical care, but Lee Caulfield-Marsh can't wait to go back to Nepal.

The Maryborough paramedic volunteered to go overseas with the Wild Medic Project and spent 15 days in Nepal assisting people with injuries and other health ailments.

Lee stayed at Chitre Village, where he also assisted people from neighbouring villages, including Dodin and Thalo.

He said people had walked up to four hours to get to the clinic in Chitre.

Lee said the original clinic had been destroyed by the earthquake that struck Nepal last year, which made the work done by the Wild Medic Project event more important.

Lee was the leader of his group, which included five other medical professionals and a Nepalese doctor.

He said he enjoyed using his skill-set to help others.

While Lee does some fundraising, he mostly paid for himself to go to Nepal to help with the project.

As well as helping with existing injuries and medical issues, the medics also give basic health care and hygiene advice, assist with women's medical needs and contraception and also check on dental health.

"We're trying to bring first world medicine to a third world area," he said.

Lee was able to explore some of Nepal while he was there, but devoted much of his time to helping others.

He said villagers would ask for assistance during meal times and the group would drop everything to be able to help people.

Lee said once he left Kathmandu, there was little access to modern facilities we take for granted.

"There's no triple 0, no one you can call if you need assistance, no getting a paramedic to your door," he said,.

"It definitely make you appreciate what we have here."

In total, Lee and his team saw 450 patients during his time in Nepal.

He said he can't wait to go back and intends to go soon.
 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  maryborough naazmi johnston paramedic

M'Boro teen selected to play futsal in Italy

M'Boro teen selected to play futsal in Italy

The 14-year-old has been chosen to go to Italy for futsal on a massive tour.

How a M'boro paramedic decided to help others

GREAT WORK: Maryborough paramedic Lee Caulfield-Marsh during his time in Nepal.

A Maryborough paramedic has travelled to Nepal to assist others.

Upgrade at intersection near hospital to start this month

A Bundaberg Council grader repairing a section of road on the Isis Highway. Photo: Scottie Simmonds/NewsMail

It is expected to finish early next year.

Melbourne Cup: hundreds frock up for race that stops nation

LOOKING GORGEOUS: Laura Wilkie from Melbourne celebrates a win on Almandin with her Hervey Bay friends at the Bay Central Tavern.

Photo coverage from all the celebrations

Local Partners

More child safety workers coming to Maryborough

There will be a new child safety officer and a child safety support officer.

Band will stop in Maryborough as part of national tour

Byron Bay act Jesse Morris Band will play at the Brolga Theatre on November 6 at 3pm.

A BAND will stop in Maryborough as part of its national tour.

Seven places to watch the Melbourne Cup on the Fraser Coast

Melbourne Cup.

Enjoy a glass of bubbly and pic a winner.

Plenty to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend and beyond

PRESERVED: The latest Maryborough mural is dedicated to veterans of the Battle of Long Tan.

Mural opening, Halloween events and more on around the region.

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Michael Buble: I handled fame badly

Michael Buble: I handled fame badly

MICHAEL Buble has admitted he handled fame "poorly" when he was younger and "regrets" what happened in the past.

Zayn Malik suffered eating disorder

Zayn Malik suffered from an eating disorder while in One Direction

Adele: I felt 'pressured' to have kids

Adele feels people that choose not to have kids are very "brave"

Kendall Jenner's health concern

Kendall Jenner "can't move" when she wakes in the night

Paris Hilton tattooes her autograph on friends arm

Paris Hilton has tattooed her autograph on her friends arm

Janet Jackson converts to Islam

Janet Jackson on stage on first night of Unbreakable World Tour

Janet Jackson has reportedly converted to Islam

Mariah Carey's 'mansion demand' in split from James Packer

Mariah Carey is demanding James Packer buy her a mansion

HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT

6 Ungowa Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Are you seeking a low maintenance GEM that's close and handy to everything in town? This incredible 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home, has just what you're after. Don't...

Will not last, Loads of Potential

15 Jacobsen Outlook, Urraween 4655

House 6 2 Auction in...

6 Bedrooms Ensuite off main Large entertaining area In ground pool 2000 m2 block Phone for more details

ALMOST AN ACRE 3921 m

18 Tradewind Close, River Heads 4655

Residential Land TOP OF THE WORLD you would think Have you ever wanted a ... $685,000

TOP OF THE WORLD you would think Have you ever wanted a block of land at the top of the hill? HERE IT IS! Amazing views of rivers, mountains and oceans - no...

Exceptional Allotment - Central Location

31 Baird Drive, Pialba 4655

Residential Land An exceptional opportunity exists to own this outstanding centrally located parcel of ... Submit an Offer

An exceptional opportunity exists to own this outstanding centrally located parcel of land situated in the ever popular suburb of Pialba. Featuring all town...

Great Central Location

117 Oleander Avenue, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 2 $285,000

Central location to schools and shops Water efficient property. 3 x bedrooms Main bedroom with ensuite. Open plan Lounge, Dining and Kitchen Ceiling fans in...

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 Forthcoming...

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

STOP and SMELL THE FLOWERS

6 Bayrise Drive, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 6 Auction in...

Set on a huge 1383m2 allotment with welcoming established trees, manicured lawns and colourful gardens, this neat and tidy three bedroom, two bathroom home...

Beautiful Home

Lot 26 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

3 bedroom + study 2 bathroom, ensuite off main bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock up garage with internal access Large...

STYLE QUALITY VALUE

10 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

THIS ONE OWNER HOME REPRESENTS, STYLE QUALITY VALUE ARE YOU LOOKING FOR A HOME THAT HAS, andbull; 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS? andbull; 2 LOUNGING AREAS...

HUGE HOME ON DOUBLE BLOCK

53 Oleander, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 5 Auction in...

Opportunity knocks for the astute home owner or investor with this large family home on a double block. Coming onto the market for the first time boasting 4 large...

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

The earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!