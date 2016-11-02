How a M'boro paramedic decided to help others

THERE were no restaurants or theatres, toilets were basically holes dug in the ground and he had hundreds of people counting on him for medical care, but Lee Caulfield-Marsh can't wait to go back to Nepal.



The Maryborough paramedic volunteered to go overseas with the Wild Medic Project and spent 15 days in Nepal assisting people with injuries and other health ailments.



Lee stayed at Chitre Village, where he also assisted people from neighbouring villages, including Dodin and Thalo.



He said people had walked up to four hours to get to the clinic in Chitre.



Lee said the original clinic had been destroyed by the earthquake that struck Nepal last year, which made the work done by the Wild Medic Project event more important.



Lee was the leader of his group, which included five other medical professionals and a Nepalese doctor.



He said he enjoyed using his skill-set to help others.



While Lee does some fundraising, he mostly paid for himself to go to Nepal to help with the project.



As well as helping with existing injuries and medical issues, the medics also give basic health care and hygiene advice, assist with women's medical needs and contraception and also check on dental health.



"We're trying to bring first world medicine to a third world area," he said.



Lee was able to explore some of Nepal while he was there, but devoted much of his time to helping others.



He said villagers would ask for assistance during meal times and the group would drop everything to be able to help people.



Lee said once he left Kathmandu, there was little access to modern facilities we take for granted.



"There's no triple 0, no one you can call if you need assistance, no getting a paramedic to your door," he said,.



"It definitely make you appreciate what we have here."



In total, Lee and his team saw 450 patients during his time in Nepal.



He said he can't wait to go back and intends to go soon.

