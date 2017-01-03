How much food did you waste over the silly season?

I still to this day don't understand why we need to over indulge on Christmas but every year it's the same story.

CLEANING out the fridge after Christmas is always a nightmare.

From left over trifle to rotten fruit and hard rum balls that didn't get eaten.

It's not a nice job.

This year we had a small low-key Christmas but somehow still managed to waste food.

While we managed to eat every last piece of ham off the bone - lots of other Christmas goodies were thrown in the bin.

I still to this day don't understand why we need to over indulge on Christmas but every year it's the same story.

It just seems to have become a tradition - but I do think we could all cut back.

We managed to eat all the Christmas ham. Barney Point Butchers

I think if everyone halved the amount of food, presents, decorations and all that other Christmas 'stuff', waste wouldn't be such an issue during the silly season.

We'd still have plenty of food.

I think next year i will wrap my presents in recycled paper and cut back on food because lets face it - no-one feels good after they've stuffed their face.

I would like to know if you wasted far too much food this year or did you cut back? Join the discussion and tell us below.