How much has the council squabbling cost the region?

THEY can't put a definite figure on it, but Fraser Coast commerce experts have said the squabbling by the Fraser Coast Regional Council has cost the region economically.

President of Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce Sandra Holebrook said investors were seeing the problems with council's reputation, which in turn would lead to economic damage further down the track.

"It makes people question on what they should do with their money. It needs to be sorted before we get into 2017," she said.

"The mayor says 'we're open for business' - I say the door's half closed, because that's what people are seeing."

Her comments come days after the Deputy Premier Jackie Trad tabled the advisor's report on the council, claiming the council needed to put the community ahead of their "childish squabbling and indulgent, egotistical behaviour".

President of Maryborough Chamber of Commerce Lance Stone echoed a similar message, claiming that millions of dollars had been lost in business opportunities through the council's actions.

"To be mentioned in parliament like this is a hard sell; it certainly comes at a significant cost to the business community," he said.

"It's expensive from a reputational point of view."

But the pair were optimistic on how council would pull out of the situation, stating that business would still continue as the council takes new steps to improve its relationship with the business community.

"There have got to be very pragmatic conversations, and people need to work with each other...egos have got to be left outside the door," Mr Stone said.

President of the Urban Development Institute UDIA Fraser Coast Glen Winney said constant headlines of infighting were scaring off investors looking for certainty and stability in their investments.

"While Council is focusing inwards and constantly talking about the past, they are not focussing on jobs and economic growth. Infrastructure should be Council's number one priority," he said.

"The Development Industry has been working well with the council administration for a number of years now. We have regular meetings to discuss industry issues and council has been responsive.

"However, over the last 6 months, Councillor engagement with the industry has been very minimal as they seem to be caught up with their own issues.

"Hopefully the report will get Council to unite and start engaging with the business, development and investment community as one voice, because at the moment Fraser Coast is getting left behind.