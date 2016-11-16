REVEALED: How Pauline Hanson plans to win Lockyer

FOCUS: One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson makes her maiden speech in the Senate in Canberra.

VOTERS in the seat of Lockyer are sick of the major political parties, insists Pauline Hanson as she outlines her plan to win back the seat One Nation last claimed in 2001.

Senator Hanson, the One Nation leader, went within 114 votes of winning the seat from the retiring LNP MP Ian Rickuss at the 2015 state election.

Senator Hanson said she already had a plethora of potential candidates put up their hands for Lockyer to contest the next state election and may unveil them by the end of the year.

"I am going to put all my efforts into winning Lockyer," she told the QT.

"I intend to win it and I doubt (Bob) Katter will stand a candidate there this time, but it is going to be wide open with no sitting member and with a lot of independents likely to put up their hands.

"We did extremely well in the federal election in Wright, which takes in Lockyer, and I believe I was cheated out of that seat (in the state election) last time around.

"I think the people deserve better than what they have had under Ian Rickuss.

"People there have spoken to me about how shops are closing and the community is dying.

"We have a vital farm sector there and I am determined to protect the food bowl of Australia so we can feed ourselves and export overseas.

"It is right on the cusp of major cities like Ipswich and Brisbane but we are not utilising that.

"They haven't even got a rail line there which is ridiculous.

"The whole area is crying out for leadership and infrastructure projects that will carry the region forward and create investment and employment.

"I am working now on policies that will drive Lockyer and the whole state forward so we won't hand over debt to our kids."

Senator Hanson's performance at the 2015 state election defied the pundits' predictions on preferences, and this is an area where One Nation sympathisers, even those who vote 'one' for another party, are volatile at the ballot box.

Most commentators said Labor preferences would flow to Mr Rickuss. Instead they were often a trickle.

As reported at the time by the QT, the big story in 2015 was that Labor voters delivered their preferences to One Nation in droves, contrary to the Labor how to vote card, which had left Ms Hanson off it.

In 2015 Ms Hanson was the queen of the country where she won the vital booths of Laidley, Gatton South, Hatton Vale and Gatton. She also took Rosewood and Plainland.

Mr Rickuss dominated the urban booths in Greenbank and Teviot Road.

Senator Hanson said she did not need a big name candidate to claim Lockyer.

"I don't think we need to run a high profile person. I think it needs to be someone for the people," she said.

"It needs to be a person who is prepared to get up and fight for the issues and not afraid to speak up on them.

"People don't want political correctness any more. They want a different kind of politician."

"They have lost total faith and confidence in both sides of politics.

"We've seen it with Donald Trump and Brexit.

"It is a people's revolution."