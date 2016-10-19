How police are cutting property crime on the Fraser Coast

A PROPERTY Security Partnership aimed at reducing the amount of reported property crime across the region has been launched.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Bruce McNab launched the strategy that will help to reduce crime in the Central Region of Queensland which incorporates the Fraser Coast.

Acting Assistant Commissioner McNab said in 2015/16 the Central Region sustained an overall increase in property crime in contrast to the previous financial year.

"We continue to see that many unlawful entries of dwellings and premises, vehicle thefts and many stealing offences are opportunistic and potentially preventable," Acting Assistant Commissioner McNab said.

"In 2015/16, over 30% of the vehicles that were stolen or broken into in the Central Region were either not locked, or the keys were left inside the vehicle. Reporting from this financial year indicates that we are trending the same way.

In the same time frame, about 15% of homes that were unlawfully entered in the Central Region were left insecure.

Reporting this financial year has indicated that this has already increased and is trending close to 20%.

"Over the next four weeks, I have tasked my officers across the Central Region to focus on property security.

"The focus will be on raising awareness across the community towards property security.

"We aim to achieve this through education and engagement activities to give people the information they need to make their own property more secure.

There will also be a focus on operational responses which will involve targeted patrolling, tactical activities and investigations towards property offending.

"People will likely see an increase in police activity within their local areas and whilst police have a critical role to play, our communities are our biggest asset in preventing and detecting property crime."

Police would like to remind the community that information which could assist police with investigations, can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers via 1800 333 000.