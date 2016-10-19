30°
News

How police are cutting property crime on the Fraser Coast

19th Oct 2016 7:02 AM

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A PROPERTY Security Partnership aimed at reducing the amount of reported property crime across the region has been launched.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Bruce McNab launched the strategy  that will help to reduce crime in the Central Region of Queensland which incorporates the Fraser Coast. 

Acting Assistant Commissioner McNab said in 2015/16 the Central Region sustained an overall increase in property crime in contrast to the previous financial year.

"We continue to see that many unlawful entries of dwellings and premises, vehicle thefts and many stealing offences are opportunistic and potentially preventable," Acting Assistant Commissioner McNab said.

"In 2015/16, over 30% of the vehicles that were stolen or broken into in the Central Region were either not locked, or the keys were left inside the vehicle. Reporting from this financial year indicates that we are trending the same way.

In the same time frame, about 15% of homes that were unlawfully entered in the Central Region were left insecure.

Reporting this financial year has indicated that this has already increased and is trending close to 20%.

"Over the next four weeks, I have tasked my officers across the Central Region to focus on property security.

"The focus will be on raising awareness across the community towards property security.

"We aim to achieve this through education and engagement activities to give people the information they need to make their own property more secure.

There will also be a focus on operational responses which will involve targeted patrolling, tactical activities and investigations towards property offending.

"People will likely see an increase in police activity within their local areas and whilst police have a critical role to play, our communities are our biggest asset in preventing and detecting property crime."

Police would like to remind the community that information which could assist police with investigations, can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers via 1800 333 000.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  crime fraser coast police

CLEAN-UP: Oil drops found on pristine Fraser Island sand

CLEAN-UP: Oil drops found on pristine Fraser Island sand

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Rangers have been placed on standby for a clean-up of oil patties on the shores of Fraser Island.

Cr Taylor embroiled in disaster-management uncertainty

Cr Stuart Taylor has left the chamber during a controversial mayoral minute on Monday.

A mayoral minute has seen a bitter dispute erupt in Council.

Council tries to save jetty in Maryborough

Cr Daniel Sanderson moved the vote.

Maryborough jetty will be demolished by the DTMR.

Girl hit by car at busy intersection

Queensland Ambulance Service on scene of an accident. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

The teenager had stepped out in front of the car

Local Partners

Library to air next classic film series at free event

FRASER Coast Libraries will screen An American In Paris as part of the next series of their classic film series.

VIDEO: Budding artists share why they love to create

ART FUN: Some of the St Helens State School who were involved in the Budding Arts Program, with instructor Josephine Frost.

St Helens State School students have been getting creative.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Banjo man's wild and worldly ride into 'Gothic Australiana'

Harry Jakamarra will bring his blistering banjo skills to Yamba on Sunday.

Harry Jakamarra brings powerful lyrics and raw sound to Yamba

Veteran photographer's work on show at gallery

Fraser Coast Chronicle chief photographer Alistair Brightman's photographic exhibition at Hervey Bay Regional Art Gallery is on now. It's called 20twenty20 Vision - Views & News.

"In my free time I do a lot of landscape and nature photography."

Captain Planet, he's a hero! In a film by Leo DiCaprio

Captain Planet, he's a hero! In a film by Leo DiCaprio

The cartoon series Captain Planet and the Planeteers ran for six years from 1990, and featured five teenagers summoned by goddess of the earth Gaia.

Pokemon 'Gone': Three lessons to learn from 'fad'

Pokemon Go fans in Hervey Bay.

Pokemon Go is in rapid decline since its launched to fanfare in July

Concierge blame hotel for Kim Kardashian West's robbery

He was the only guard working in the hotel in Paris

Missing fingers haven't stopped this guitarist

COOL HAND: Michael Shanks, of Buderim, has mastered the guitar despite having only a thumb and no fingers on his left hand.

Guitarist overcomes challenge to play

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Sick celebrity lawyer given slap down by Noosa court

Harrison Ford's lawyer Stuart Gibson loses case involving a Noosa magistrate.

The Hollywood defamation lawyer got a verbal shellacking

Azealia Banks is distraught

"The men in the room allowed it to happen."

HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT

6 Ungowa Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Are you seeking a low maintenance GEM that's close and handy to everything in town? This incredible 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home, has just what you're after. Don't...

STYLE QUALITY VALUE

10 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

THIS ONE OWNER HOME REPRESENTS, STYLE QUALITY VALUE ARE YOU LOOKING FOR A HOME THAT HAS, andbull; 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS? andbull; 2 LOUNGING AREAS...

Beautiful Home

Lot 26 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

3 bedroom + study 2 bathroom, ensuite off main bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock up garage with internal access Large...

HUGE HOME ON DOUBLE BLOCK

53 Oleander, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Opportunity knocks for the astute home owner or investor with this large family home on a double block. Coming onto the market for the first time boasting 4 large...

THIS WONT LAST LONG

10 Pialba Downs Dr, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 $279,000

INSPECT ASAP Owner says SELL SELL SELL THIS 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM HOME IS A GREAT BUY. located in the family friendly suburb of Eli Waters and close to shopping...

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

Great Central Location

117 Oleander Avenue, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Central location to schools and shops Water efficient property. 3 x bedrooms Main bedroom with ensuite. Open plan Lounge, Dining and Kitchen Ceiling fans in...

Heading - CLOSE TO BEACH !!!

5 King Richard Court, Urangan 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction in...

4 x bedrooms, ensuite to main bedroom 2 x bathrooms Single lock up garage Large back yard area,

WELL PRESENTED HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

37 Anchorage Circuit, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 $309,000

Well laid out 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a quiet location. The main bedroom has an ensuite and includes a ceiling fan and built in robe. The kitchen and large...

TO GOOD TO LAST

6 Pharlap Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction

This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick and tile home is truly an entertainer's delight. The open plan layout is complemented spectacularly by the stylishly appointed...

First home buyers smash avo-on-toast excuse

TOASTED: A Coast real estate identity and first home buyers say young people should not put home ownership in the "too hard” basket and eat out instead.

Determined first home buyers can get into market

83-year-old told to get out, with nowhere to go

83-year-old pensioner and former mechanic Walter Wallace was shocked to receive a notice on Friday he has two months to vacate his Woombye Caravan Park site.

What happens when 80-year-olds are told they have to go?

Cramptons sell luxurious multi-million dollar home

36 Tourist Rd

The home has views of Table Top Mountain and the Lockyer Valley

Old Coast timber mill to become $20m housing estate

The developer has described Beerwah as a 'growth corridor'.

Hinterland town to see new $20m master-planned development

'Realistic pricing': Gladstone property bouncing back

Kirkwood for Real Estate, October 13, 2016.

Property gurus say an oversupply is still affecting the market.

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards