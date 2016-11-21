How residents helped police catch alleged axe-wielding thief

POLICE have thanked members of the public who helped identify a man charged with robbing the Maryborough Reject Shop with a tomahawk.

Police allege that on Saturday at 1.30pm, 32-year-old Jack Peter Willson entered the shop on Lennox St and threatened a 15-year-old staff member with the weapon.

The girl complied, and handed over more than $800.

It is understood that after allegedly robbing the reject shop, the man changed his clothes, but was still recognised by witnesses, who helped police arrest him less than 10 minutes later, in a Forte Lane bakery.

Acting Snr Sgt Mick Polit said residents had played a large role in finding the alleged robber so quickly.

Detective Sergeant Mick Polit at Hervey Bay police station. Alistair Brightman

"[Police] received a lot of help and information from public and we'd like to thank the public for that," Acting Snr Sgt Polit said.

"A number of witnesses saw the male leaving the store and contacted police, because of that we were able to make a quick arrest."

The Acting Snr Sgt said investigations were continuing into how the alleged robbery played out, but added the experience would have been frightening for the young cashier who was threatened.

"He [the alleged robber] picked an easy target, threatened her with the tomahawk and demanded the money," he said.

"[The cashier] doesn't expect that when she comes into work …it would have been quite traumatic for her."

Mr Willson appeared in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday, charged with one count of robbery while armed with an axe.

He did not apply for bail and was remanded in police custody.

While an earlier date was sought by his lawyer, Travis George, the matter was adjourned for further mention on January 10, 2017 in the Maryborough Magistrates Court.

He was not required to enter a plea to the charge.

The reportedly stolen $837 has not been found.