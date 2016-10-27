How to win one of 10 trips to Fraser Island

The Fraser Coast Chronicle is giving you the chance to win one of ten relaxing two-night holidays on the stunning World Heritage- listed Fraser Island.

Each pass will be valid for a couple to spend their days on the glorious beaches of Fraser Island and a chance to stay at the spectacular Kingfisher Bay Resort.

With snorkelling, four-wheel driving and day trips at the doorstep, there is no doubt Fraser Island is one of the best places to go when escaping the hustle and bustle of the mainland.

To enter, all you have to do is complete the entry form, place it in an envelope and send it to "Win a Holiday at Kingfisher", Fraser Coast Chronicle, PO Box 217, Hervey Bay, Queensland, 4655.

Alternatively you can also drop your entry into the box at Shop 2a, 7 Central Ave, Pialba in Hervey Bay or 131 Bazaar St, Maryborough QLD 4650.

For more information on how to win one of 10 holidays packages to Kingfisher Bay Resort, call the Fraser Coast Chronicle on 41201000.