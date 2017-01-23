How will you celebrate Australia Day on the Coast?

Vicki and Chelsea McMurtrie, Izaak Merry, Simone Outred and Tobias Merry celebrated in the water at Scarness.

NOW that Christmas and New Year are out of the way and the children have gone back to school it's time to focus on our National Day.

All Australians love an excuse to celebrate, especially here on the Fraser Coast.

There are boundless outdoor spaces available where we can display our patriotic pride.

This Australia Day thousands of Fraser Coast residents will celebrate in as diverse a manner as there are stars on our flag and more.

Throw a prawn or snag on the barbie (with a stubbie on the side), don your best Aussie attire, get to the local park or beach, throw a street party with the your neighbours while listening to Triple J's top 1000 hits or watch the tennis or cricket.

And just for some added colour, throw in a mix of authentically Australian games like thong throwing or cockroach and cane toad racing.

Of course it wouldn't be Australia Day without swearing in our newly devoted citizens and applauding those selfless and high achieving citizens in the Citizenship Ceremony and Awards Presentation at the Brolga Theatre, Maryborough commencing at 9am.

Enjoy a barbecue

The perfect and traditional way to celebrate Australia day is with a barbecue.

With children, it is sometimes more convenient for you and less boring for them to just host the event in your own backyard.

Invite family, friends and neighbours around for a sausage sizzle and, if you are lucky enough to have a pool, invite them for a swim too.

It doesn't get much better than a relaxed barbecue in the backyard to celebrate a stinking hot Australia Day.

The biggest local barbecue will be hosted from 7am at Queens Park, Maryborough. This annual event offers a free barbecue breakfast to the community before a range of traditional and new games take place with multiple prizes available.

Live music, Billy Tea and Damper, all the regional mascots on parade.

Three-legged races, sack race, egg & spoon race, thong throwing, giant dummy spit (celebrity).

Community groups and displays including Fraser District Scouts, Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary, Fraser Coast Antique Car Club. Live music. Come and kick back.

Maryborough Markets re-locating to this site for one day only!

Excelsior Band play on afterwards with their sausage sizzle (cost involved)

Wear your Aussie gear & watch the cricket or tennis

Getting dressed up in your red white and blue or green and gold will definitely have you feeling like a member of our collective club of Australians.

You will quickly identify as a supporter of team Australia.

Watch the big screen at home or at your local pub as the Victoria Bitter 5th One Day International is being hosted at the Adelaide Oval and the semi-finals of the Australian Open will be in full swing.

Cheer on your favourite player and barrack for Australia.

Head to the local park or cool down at the beach

The Fraser Coast is blessed with a multitude of swimming spots and our greatest feature, the pristine waters of Hervey Bay.

Find a spot to park your family along the foreshore with an umbrella and a picnic and you're set.

Don't forget the beach cricket set for a truly Aussie day at the beach.

Finish up your day with a yummy ice-cream from a local shop for a treat bound to build memories.

Attend the citizenship ceremony & eat some Aussie food

The Fraser Coast Regional Council is hosting the Australia Day Citizenship Ceremony at 9am followed by the Australia Day Awards Presentation at 10.30am.

The venue is the Brolga Theatre and Convention Centre, Maryborough.

Drink to our heritage with a cup of tea, as a morning tea will be hosted by the council.

A spread of truly Aussie foods from lamingtons, meat pies and sausage rolls galore and if our new citizens are brave enough the humble vegemite sandwich is a must - a true initiation to Australian culture.

Throw a street party

Neighbourhood street parties symbolise all that is Australian.

It is about coming together in your local community and sharing.

Everyone brings a plate and drinks and the celebrations can extend well into the evening.

Those lucky enough to reside in a cul-de-sac might even set up their party right there in the street.

So however you celebrate this Australia Day on the Fraser Coast take a moment to reflect on what it means, to you, to be a part of the world's most collective and inclusive society, whatever your origins.

The National Australia Day Council would like us all to make it a day to recommit to making Australia an even better place for generations to come.