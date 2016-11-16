How you can help struggling families for Christmas

ONE in eight Australians live in poverty and many of these people turn to UnitingCare to put food on the table, buy gifts for their children and provide temporary accommodation over Christmas.

Target at Stockland Hervey Bay Shopping Centre and UnitingCare have partnered together and launched the UnitingCare Christmas Appeal appeal to help the families in need.

They are calling on shoppers to give generously by purchasing gift tags for $1, or donating a gift.

The gifts are asked to be left unwrapped in order to help match them with appropriate recipients.

There is a tree at the front of the Target at Stockland Hervey Bay Shopping Centre appropriately marked for the presents.

UnitingCare coordinator Joan Whitmore said 2016 was a really tough year for families facing issue of unemployment and increased living costs.

"Fortunately we have so many generous people in our community and we're relying on them to dig deep, show compassion and support our appeal this Christmas," she said.

Donations and gifts can be made until December 24.

If you are going through a hard time and would like to register to receive a gift, contact your local UnitingCare.