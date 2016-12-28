OUR SAY: How you can help this Maryborough family

TRAGEDY is always hard to deal with and around Christmas time the pain felt by the victims and the community is always exacerbated further.

On Christmas Eve we saw a Maryborough family lose all of their possessions in a house fire. After years of covering various house fires, you learn it's the items you would never think of that the victims need most to get by day-to-day.

I personally spoke to family members of the victims of the house fire about what help they need to recover from this horrible incident. With a house worth of items gone, the family has been left with nowhere to store donated items.

But you can help with monetary donations to their GoFundMe page.

If you go to the page link you will be able to get in touch directly with family members.

Christmas holidays is the time of giving, and this family needs it more than ever right now.