How you can kick the kilos in Fraser Coast fitness campaign

DO YOU want your business or organisation to get on board the Kick The Kilos fitness campaign to prove the Fraser Coast can be the fittest region in Queensland?

With members from all corners of the region signing up representing the Fraser Coast Chronicle, the Fraser Coast Regional Council and the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service, the Kick the Kilos program is already kicking off.

Kick the kilos - Chronicle newsroom team (L) Matthew McInerney, Amy Formosa, Jordan Philp and Eliza Wheeler. Alistair Brightman

Fraser Coast Chronicle acting editor Jordan Philp urged readers to help with the cause.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together and be healthy in a fun and competitive way," he said.

"It's amazing to see our Fraser Coast Chronicle club in the mobile app Strava has already walked a combined total of of 236km in just a few days.

"The more people we can have sign up, the more chances we have beating out the 14 other regions we are going up against. Especially our neighbours in Bundy and Gympie."

If you are keen to get involved email jordan.philp@frasercoastchronicle.com.au