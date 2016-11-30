How you can vote for Coast's best Christmas decorated houses

ENTRIES are in for the Light up the Fraser Coast competition, and now it's time to vote.



From December 1, residents will be able to vote for their favourite display in various categories on the Fraser Coast Regional Council website.

The categories to vote in include best lights display, best overall lights display, best first time display, and

best neighbourhood.

Voting will open 8am on December 1 and close at 10pm on December 14.

The Hervey Bay Christian Ministers Association will judge Hervey Bay's best nativity scene, and the best Maryborough nativity scene will be judged by the Maryborough Ministers Fellowship.

The best business category will be judged by Maryborough Chamber of Commerce.

Find out more on the Fraser Coast Regional Council website at frasercoast.qld.gov.au.