WATCH: How you can win a free hair and beauty makeover

HAVING a tough life growing up has inspired business owners Ricki and Brendan Dale to share the love this Christmas and give back to their community.

The owners of R & B Hair Studio in Maryborough have decided to offer free makeovers for three people who are less fortunate during the festive season.

Brendan hopes the makeovers will restore confidence in three women at a time of the year when they typically put everyone else first.

"We're hoping it will make women feel more confident in themselves and make them feel special," Brendan said.

Christmas giving - Brendan and Ricki Dale from R & B Hair Studio are offering free makeovers for three people in need. Valerie Horton

Brendan said he and his wife understood and could relate to the difficult life situations others were facing.

"We can't give a lot, but this will make someone else's life a bit more special," he said.

"Some people have nothing and no one at Christmas ... we're all human and deserve to be spoilt."

All you have to do to be in the running is go into the salon and nominate someone in need or who is deserving of a makeover.

In late November three winners will be drawn from a hat, along with another surprise.

The winners will get a complete cut and colour, full face wax and an eyelash and eyebrow tint as well as a treatment for their hair and their make-up done.

Ricki said it was their way of giving back to a community that always showed support for their business.

"Kindness costs you nothing," she said.

When Ricki and Brendan rebranded the business in February 2015, they offered three free cuts a week for those in need. Ricki said this makeover idea was inspired by their original offer.

"A lot of people are unfortunate and can barely afford a haircut, let alone a makeover," Ricki said.