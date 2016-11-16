Howard's shot in the arm: Business first for sewerage

THE Fraser Coast town of Howard has been promised a $6.7 million sewerage treatment plant by the state and local governments, but residents will be left hooked up to septic tanks for the time being.

After traces of human faeces were found in Maria Creek in 2015, concerned residents pushed for a town sewerage system, to prevent the misuse of septic systems in the area.

During an announcement on Tuesday, State Development Minister and Minister for Natural Resources and Mines Dr Anthony Lynham said the town of Howard would be receiving a large sewerage pond upgrade, which would be servicing businesses.

The minister said the small amount of sewerage infrastructure in the town currently was stopping businesses from expanding, and preventing new ones from developing in the area, including a brand new aged care facility promised for the town.

"Howard's now constrained by the amount of infrastructure that is there," Dr Lynham said.

"So placing it in Howard will support the aged care facility, but it also allows Howard to grow by allowing other businesses to link into the aged care facility."

Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft said he expected a residential sewerage system to follow on from this upgrade.

"I would imagine ultimately Howard will [be connected to a sewerage treatment plant] like any twenty-first century town is," Cr Loft said.

