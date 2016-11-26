Huge field expected at speedway for Queensland titles

SPEEDWAY: Australian Champion Kevin Britten wrapped up the South Australian Title in Murray Bridge last weekend and (inset) the late Eddie Hughes (centre) pictured at Maryborough Sporting Car Club's 55-year celebration.

A HUGE roll-up of drivers is expected when Maryborough Speedway hosts one of the biggest events on its calendar.

Australian champion Kevin Britten (above) and four former national champions are among the 23-strong field for the V8 Dirt Modifieds Queensland Titles which president Wayne Moller described as one of the best Maryborough has seen in years.

"It's possibly the best field we've had for some time,” Moller said.

"We haven't run them here for two seasons and it would've been at least six since the last state titles.”

Moller suggested the long absence as a reason behind the exemplary nominations, as well as the quality of the track itself.

"They all nominated pretty early. The association has pushed hard to get this calibre of drivers to Maryborough,” he said.

"We've got 120 cars racing this weekend and there's not many tracks that can say similar.

"The track has been one of the best to race on in Queensland.”

The co-main event is the third Eddie Hughes Memorial, which will see Formula 500 and Four Cylinders fight it out for one of the most locally important titles.

"Eddie is a life member of our club and was one of the first people to run the club,” Moller said. "This race is very important to our drivers so they'll be wanting to go well.”

Tim Weir's absence has thrown the four-cylinder race wide open, while the Formula 500 is traditionally an open race.

Gates open at 1pm with the main program from 4pm. Quarter Midgets will compete for the Christmas Cup prior to the program.