DEAD FISH: Hundreds of fish suddenly die in Urangan lake

URANGAN residents woke up this morning to find hundreds of dead fish have surfaced in the lake near Truro St.

Concerned residents living nearby have started to speculate how the fish could have simultaneously died.

Urangan resident Brenda Gordon told the Chronicle she has walked past the lake every day before work for the last 15 years, and said she had never seen anything like it.

Hundreds of dead fish have surfaced in the lake near Truro St, Urangan on Monday morning. Alistair Brightman

"What a catastrophe," Ms Gordon said.

"Someone really, really has to look into this, how could this have happened?"

Another resident, who has also lived in the area for more than a decade, said she had seen this once before after a storm similar to the one over the weekend.

She suggested it could have been a lightning strike that caused the fish deaths.

The woman, who asked not to be named, said she had noticed some fish "flapping about" in the lake on Sunday.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council and the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection have been informed about sudden deaths.