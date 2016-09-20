28°
Hundreds of scouts flock to Maryborough for 2016 Cuboree

20th Sep 2016 5:00 AM
Cuboree 2016 - (L) Jacob Atkins from Marsden with Shawn Ross and Mitchell Kaeser from Baddow Scout Group.
Cuboree 2016 - (L) Jacob Atkins from Marsden with Shawn Ross and Mitchell Kaeser from Baddow Scout Group. Alistair Brightman

IMAGINE 678 cub scouts, 215 cub leaders, 58 volunteers and 230 tents all in the same place at the same time.

That is the case this week at the Maryborough Showgrounds as hundreds of Queensland cub scouts take part in the 2016 Cuboree.

Cuboree is a camp for all Queensland Cub Scouts aged nine and 10. It is held for six days and five nights during school holidays, every two years.

Last Cuboree, more than 136 loaves of bread were eaten at one meal, 300kg of cereal was eaten in just three days, and one kitchen fed 917 people in just 58 minutes.

Baddow Scout Group cubs Shawn Ross and Mitchell Kaeser will be making the trip and are both super excited.

"I have been with Baddow Scouts for two years and I joined because it's fun," Shawn said. "I have learnt how to tie knots, water and fire safety and have made some good friendships.

"This will be my first Cuboree."

Nine-year-old Mitchell has been in the scout movement for a year-and-a-half.

"I joined to make new friends and learn new things," he said.

"I have found really nice people.

"I have also learnt to tie ropes and about cub history - this year is the 100th anniversary of cubs."

Topics:  community, maryborough, scouts, whatson

