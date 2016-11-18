Hundreds of tourism jobs predicted for Fraser Coast

HUNDREDS of new tourism jobs are expected to be available for people on the Fraser Coast within the next four years, according to labour force predictions.

Figures from Deloitte Access Economics Australian Tourism Labour Force Report have shown the demand for tourism jobs for 2015-2020 is projected to reach 240 on the Fraser Coast, including 106 skilled and 134 unskilled positions.

Speaking ahead of a meeting with other Australian skills and training ministers in Darwin later this week, Queensland Minister for Training and Skills Yvette D'Ath said it was promising that Deloitte tourism labour force figures showed more than 20,000 extra tourism jobs will be created in Queensland by 2020, including the Fraser Coast region.

Mrs D'Ath said these tourism figures, along with rising commodity prices, early signs of a resurgence in the resources sector and the rollout of the National Disability Insurance Scheme were positive signs that more jobs would open up for the state.

"It is vital we have job options for Queenslanders, especially those in regional areas," Mrs D'Ath said.

Mrs D'Ath will travel to Darwin for the Council of Australian Governments (COAG) Industry and Skills Council meeting, where the Federal Government's National Partnership Agreement on Skills Reforms is high on Queensland's agenda.

Funding for the National Partnership Agreement on Skills Reform is due to expire at the end of June 2017.

Mrs D'Ath says all state training ministers will be calling on the Federal Government to extend the current agreement until a new plan is proposed.

"This funding cliff will leave a shortfall of over $100 million that is supposed to help businesses attract well-trained employees," she said.