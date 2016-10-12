Search on for crocodile in Hervey Bay's Tooan Tooan Creek

WILDLIFE officers are on the lookout for a three metre long crocodile seen swimming in Tooan Tooan Creek on Charlton Esplanade.



A member of the public reported the sighting on Sunday October 9 at 4pm to officers from the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection, who promptly erected signs and started investigations into the animal's presence.



A spokesperson from the EHP said while the sighting could not be immediately confirmed, the warning signs were erected and still remained in place.



"EHP wildlife officers responded immediately by conducting an assessment of the area and although the presence of a crocodile could not be confirmed, 'recent crocodile sighting' warning signs were erected," the spokesperson said.



But the department failed to communicate its search with the public, with some only now noting the presence of the signs around Tooan Tooan Creek and Charlton Esplanade.



Cr Darren Everard said the issue remained with the national parks, stating council did not have a role in publicising the information.



"It's not a council issue; this is for national parks," he said.



"It's the process the department follows. They don't publicise it. It doesn't matter if it's here or anywhere else.



"Crocodiles are a protected species; they don't want people down trying to find them."



Cr Everard warned residents to follow the signs and be wary of their environment.



"We as human beings have to respect the fact there might be wild animals around," he said.



Sunday's reported sighting is not the first time a crocodile has been sighted around Fraser Coast waters, with two crocodiles spotted earlier in the Mary River back in April.



In 2013 an Eli Creek kayaker reported two crocodiles near the water's edge at Point Vernon.



Crocodile sightings can be reported to EHP at any time on 1300 130 372.

