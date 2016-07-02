Huxham buoyed by Beattie comments; keen for campaign

Pauline Hansen announces Damian Huxham as the One Nation candidate for Hervey Bay in the next state election.

ONE Fraser Coast man will not be surprised if Pauline Hanson's One Nation party gains the balance of power in the next Queensland government.

Damian Huxham garnered almost 20% of the primary vote for the reborn party against ultimately re-elected Hinkler MP Keith Pitt in this year's Federal election.

The result was the third-highest primary vote (on percentage) polled by One Nation candidates, which was quite the improvement on the 6.98% Mr Huxham won when he unsuccessfully ran for Maryborough in the 2015 state election.

His numbers at the Federal election, backed by the successful election of four of the party's members to the Senate, has steeled Mr Huxham's resolve.

Not only is he the only formally endorsed One Nation candidate for the next state election, Mr Huxham will have the machine that is Pauline Hanson's One Nation party behind him.

He announced his candidature for LNP member Ted Sorensen's Hervey Bay seat one month ago, but received an early boost when former Premier Peter Beattie told The Australian Hervey Bay was a seat to watch when Queenslanders return to the polls.

Mr Beattie said One Nation could win six seats, and put both Hervey Bay and Maryborough in the crosshairs.

For Mr Huxham however, it is the emergence of the silent supporters that has buoyed the 43-year-old.

"There's been a big change, particularly since the last time I ran in state," he said.

"A lot of the what we call silent supporters have come out; people I didn't expect to support me have come out and supported me."

Damian Huxham one nation candidate for hinkler: The Fraser Coast Chronicle catches up with One Nation candidate for Hinkler Damian Huxham at the polling booth in Hervey Bay.

While Mr Huxham will focus his energy on the next election he said One Nation's four Senators - Queensland pair Ms Hanson and Malcolm Roberts, New South Welshman Brian Burston and West Australian Rod Culleton - had already driven change in the first months in office.

"It is inspiring to be part of something that's growing this (party)," Mr Huxham said.

"I've been impressed with what (One Nation's four Senators) have been doing. They're having a big effect.

"At this stage I'm the only endorsed candidate but we've got more planned."