Huxham: Focus on homeless rather than refugees

Matthew McInerney
| 15th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
Hinkler One Nation candidate (centre) Damian Huxham with senate candidate Pauline Hanson signing the bridge petition and Doug Waters (bridge steering committee) at Toogoom.Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Hinkler One Nation candidate (centre) Damian Huxham with senate candidate Pauline Hanson signing the bridge petition and Doug Waters (bridge steering committee) at Toogoom.Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

FORGET refugees and focus on our own.

That's the message from One Nation's Hervey Bay candidate Damian Huxham, who is well in campaign mode despite the next state election being up to two years away.

Buoyed by One Nation's surge in popularity, Donald Trump's successful bid for the United States' presidency and New South Wales' former Nationals leader Troy Grant's shock by-election struggle, Mr Huxham is confident of his chances against incumbent Ted Sorensen (LNP).

Mr Huxham declared voters had had enough of the major two parties, and Australians wanted the government to put other Australians before refugees.

"It will be a while until we see the results (in the Orange by-election) but I think (the Shooting, Fishers and Farmers candidate Philip Donato) will win on preferences,” Mr Huxham said.

"They've done the same thing for 69 years. The Nationals once represented the farmers but they moved away from them, and now the people are fed up with the major parties.

"The movement we're seeing, I believe this is just the start.

"A lot of people are upset we're borrowing money to bring refugees into the county; why aren't we helping Australians first?

"We have to look after each other first: charity begins at home.”

Mr Huxham said Australia needed to adopt a "0% net immigration”, a Federal issue he said was a party stance, and focus its efforts on addressing homelessness.

The One Nation candidate, who is Sorensen's sole challenger to date, said Hervey Bay's biggest issues were unemployment and mental health.

Mr Huxham garnered 19.16% of the primary vote in this year's Federal election (Keith Pitt retained his Hinkler seat 58.42% based on the two-party preferred count), and was endorsed as One Nation's Hervey Bay candidate by Senator Pauline Hanson on August 21 this year.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  damian huxham hervey bay one nation politics

