One Nation's Damian Huxham backs burqa ban

ONE Nation candidate for Hervey Bay Damian Huxham has weighed in on the burqa ban debate, stating he stands with Pauline Hanson's statement of banning the garment in government buildings.

"Whilst I respect everyone's right to freedom of expression, the safety and security of the Australian and Queensland people, to me, is a lot more important than that of a burqa," he said.

"Ironically in Australia, women rightly enjoy the freedoms that women in countries that wear the burqa do not. It's a discussion that has to be had and one that the major parties avoid so as to appear politically correct."

His comments come after fellow candidate for Maryborough James Hansen said the discussion "needs to be had".

But Mr Huxham stated their burqa policy was just one of many plans the party had for Queensland.

"The safety of Australians is far more important. We are not a one-issue party... it's time we look beyond the south-east corner of Queensland and invigorate regional and rural regions again," he said.

"One Nation will unveil significant short and long-term projects and plans for the state that will drive employment back into forgotten regions like Hervey Bay."