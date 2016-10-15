25°
News

Clown: 'I may as well be wearing a Hells Angels vest'

15th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
NOT ALL CLOWNS: Matt Farthing (centre) with daughter Danielle Farthing and Indi Phillips.
NOT ALL CLOWNS: Matt Farthing (centre) with daughter Danielle Farthing and Indi Phillips. Simon Young BUN051213PAG35

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

"ARE you sure you want to do this?" a friend asked Matt Farthing about a job he lined up last night.

"You might get jumped."

The job?

Mr Farthing works as a teacher by day and moonlights as a clown for parties and events.

Last night he was busy playing guitar, riding a bike and making balloon animals and children laugh at the Christ Church fair.

But for the first time, he felt he had to notify the police.

"I'll be honest - I actually registered my gig with the cops today," he said.

"I called and said 'Look - if you get anyone ringing up at a quarter to five in Woongarra St, it's me."

The "creepy clown" fad that has swept the internet, apparently arriving in Australia from the US, was disappointing, he said.

While he's met a couple of people with clown phobias in his time - "that was a bit awkward" - and said the white face make up, which he does not use, may be confronting for some, Mr Farthing said he wasn't deterred by the opportunity to raise money for charity and make kids laugh.

Hard evidence of any clown sightings in Bundaberg is yet to surface.

"I'm not trying add fuel to the fire," Mr Farthing said.

"(I just want) to put a friendly face out there and remind people that the idea of a clown is to have fun and to make people laugh.

"It's sad that something that should be a joyous thing has been turned into the exact opposite," he said.

"It saddens me that people want to follow along, sheep-like, with the latest craze.

"Maybe there's a link between anonymous trolls on social media, where you can put up that facade so that people can't see who you are, and you can get away with more bullying and nasty stuff.

"You can look at me clowning and go, 'That's Matt with a couple of red dots on his cheeks.'

"It's cowardly - if you're going to walk towards me with a machete, at least show your face."

He challenged those spreading the creepy fad to "try some real clowning".

"It's hard work - it's probably scarier having a crowd of thirty kids around you demanding a good time," Mr Farthing said.

"That would put them in their place."

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  clown purge clowns editors picks matt farthing

Sparks fly with renewed debate over Sports Precinct

Sparks fly with renewed debate over Sports Precinct

One clear solution emerged from the submissions at Thursday's community meeting; a business plan was needed on the Sports Precinct.

Clown: 'I may as well be wearing a Hells Angels vest'

NOT ALL CLOWNS: Matt Farthing (centre) with daughter Danielle Farthing and Indi Phillips.

Trolls spoiling real clowning fun

Fraser Coast out to reclaim Goodchild Shield

Chris Osborn.

Fraser Coast are out to reclaim the Goodchild Shield.

LETTER: Rejected from farm jobs for not staying at a hostel

Sth Africa cover Photo: Nicholas Falconer / Sunshine Coast Daily

Letter writer applied for farm jobs

Local Partners

A medical centre will open in Craignish next week

ALMOST a year since closing, Craignish’s only GP practice will again open its doors under new management.

Politician seeks photos of the region for book

GORGEOUS SUNSET: The Urangan Pier is a great place to see when on the Fraser Coast.

Book will showcase our region.

Veteran photographer's work on show at gallery

Fraser Coast Chronicle chief photographer Alistair Brightman's photographic exhibition at Hervey Bay Regional Art Gallery is on now. It's called 20twenty20 Vision - Views & News.

"In my free time I do a lot of landscape and nature photography."

Girls' Night In will help fight cancers: letter

Queensland women are staging a Girls' Night In to raise funds for cancer research ... and Fraser Coast women have been asked to join in.

The Girls' Night In draws on the power and impact of friendship.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Gemma Ward drops in on Australia's Next Top Model

Gemma Ward drops in on Australia's Next Top Model

THE supermodel, who now splits her time between Sydney and Byron Bay, talks mentoring and motherhood with APN.

  • TV

  • 15th Oct 2016 6:00 AM

Ward Thomas turning Cartwheels

British modern country music duo Ward Thomas have just released their second CD 'Cartwheels'. Ward Thomas will be appearing at CMC Rocks 2017.

Ward Thomas have released their new CD Cartwheels

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

HOT WEEKEND: CMC Rocks 2016 completely packed out Ipswich's Willowbank Raceway. Next year's concert is heading in the same direction.

Pre-sales sell-out ensures 2017 event will be a smash hit

Prostitute reveals all on Lamar Odom's infamous visit

"No sex occurred while Lamar was at the Love Ranch"

Star Wars' Rogue One: A rebellion built on hope

Latest Star Wars film is coming in December.

ITS opening frames will give Star Wars fans the chills.

Go island hopping with Doc Martin star Martin Clunes

Martin Clunes in a scene from the TV series Martin Clunes: Islands of Australia.

BRITISH actor discover some of Australia’s tangible history.

Wonder Woman named UN girls' empowerment ambassador

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman has been named a UN ambassador

HUGE HOME ON DOUBLE BLOCK

53 Oleander, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Opportunity knocks for the astute home owner or investor with this large family home on a double block. Coming onto the market for the first time boasting 4 large...

THIS IS LIVING 1/2 ACRE IN TOWN

16 Kingston Close, Wondunna 4655

House 4 2 2 $470,000

MUST BE SOLD OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS TODAY This could be your chance to own a "big" 1/2 an acre + great side access on both sides. 4 generous sized bedrooms plus...

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

TO GOOD TO LAST

6 Pharlap Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction

This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick and tile home is truly an entertainer's delight. The open plan layout is complemented spectacularly by the stylishly appointed...

THIS MUST BE SEEN!!!

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 3 2 Auction in...

5 Spacious bedrooms plus ensuite Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Water views Shed Large home ideal for dual family 1045 m2 Block Book an inspection...

ELEVATED BLOCK WITH RURAL VIEWS

21 Rural View Court, Craignish 4655

Residential Land Owner say's Bring me an Offer Buy this block and build your ... Submit an Offer

Owner say's Bring me an Offer Buy this block and build your new home. Interest rates have never been lower making this an ideal time This block is a generous 2509...

On top of the world

4 High Point Road, Dundowran 4655

Residential Land High on top of Craignish this elevated parcel of land is ready ... $185,000

High on top of Craignish this elevated parcel of land is ready to build on and will offer great sea views to Dundowran beach and beyond. Surrounded by quality...

Water Views Forever

54 Turnstone Boulevard, River Heads 4655

Residential Land This is a great block and ready to build on now. Offering ... Submit an Offer

This is a great block and ready to build on now. Offering substantial water views once a home has been established the opportunity is there to secure this block...

ELEVATED BLOCK READY TO BUILD

6 Loggerhead Court, River Heads 4655

Residential Land This elevated 2000m2 block is just waiting for your dream home. Situated ... Submit an Offer

This elevated 2000m2 block is just waiting for your dream home. Situated in Turtle Cove Estate and surrounded by quality homes there is power and water...

Exceptional Allotment - Central Location

31 Baird Drive, Pialba 4655

Residential Land An exceptional opportunity exists to own this outstanding centrally located parcel of ... Submit an Offer

An exceptional opportunity exists to own this outstanding centrally located parcel of land situated in the ever popular suburb of Pialba. Featuring all town...

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction