ICE EPIDEMIC: What’s happened to our innocence?

WHEN I think of the typical 12-year-old I imagine them playing a game of footy with their mates or heading to the movies.

Maybe even talking about boys and their first kiss.

But it seems the innocence of children is being swallowed by drugs - and it's the hard stuff.

Children as young as 12 years old are reported to be using ice on the Fraser Coast.

Maybe I'm old school or could have been oblivious to the drugs that were around when I was 12.

But at that age we went to the movies with a bunch of friends from school, did lots of gymnastics and probably the worst things we did was try a drink and cigarette at home.

I just can't comprehend the thought of a 12-year-old high on ice.

I don't even know how I would cope finding out my 12-year-old child was on ice.

And how can they afford to buy it is my next question?

Where are they getting it from?

What has happened to the innocence of children in today's society.

As a 31-year-old who would like to have a family in the next couple of years, it scares me to think our children may get caught up in ice, or whatever the next drug is by the time our kids are 12.

I would like to know your thoughts. Join the discussion and join the discussion below.