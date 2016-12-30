Ice rink will stay in Hervey Bay a little bit longer

Frozen Wonderland Ice Skating, Hervey Bay - Two year old Alexis Gadsby held onto mum and dad's hands to skate her way around the rink.

HAVE you been to the ice rink set-up at Urangan State High School and want to go again?

Or, have you not been and regretting it?

Then great news!

You will be able to go ice skating on the Fraser Coast in the new year.

The Frozen Wonderland Ice Skating and Tobogganing will stick around longer and now run until January 19.

The attraction was initially planned to be up until December 24, but due to popular demand, its stay has been extended.

Frozen Wonderland Ice Skating and Tobogganing will be closed for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, but will resume back on Monday (January 2).

Sessions go for 90 minutes and start daily at 9.30am, 11.30am, 1.30pm, 3.30pm and 7pm.

Tobogganing rides are available, at a cost of $5 for 6 rides.

For more information go to frozenwonderland.com.au.