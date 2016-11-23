ICE SKATING: Frozen Wonderland coming to Hervey Bay

Ice skating at Maryborough showgrounds - 16 mth old Adelyn Wilkins lets out a squeal as she takes a slide around the rink with her dad Matt at Frozen Wonderland. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

DREAMING of a white Christmas but can't get to the snow?

Frozen Wonderland Ice Skating and Tobogganing is coming to Hervey Bay for the first time this year so families can experience the magic.

The ice skating rink is about the size of a basketball court and will be mounted on the back of a semi trailer with real ice at negative 5 degrees.

Arriving at Urangan State High School on December 10, owner Ken Jensen is passionate about bringing the ice-skating experience to families who may have never seen or experienced the snow before.

"We love the joy of giving kids an experience on the ice," Ken said.

"It is a novelty for these kids and their parents," he said.

Frozen Wonderland Ice Skating and Tobogganing which is based in Bundaberg, visited Maryborough last year and the family based business travels all over the countryside from Darwin down to Sydney and everywhere in between.

The experience is aimed at beginners and is very family orientated.

"We have double bladed skates for small children up to size one which clip onto sand shoes to build up their confidence," Ken said.

If you don't want to give ice skating a go, then tobogganing may be more your thing, or maybe you'd prefer to make a snowman.

There are also plastic penguins for the little ones to push around on the ice.

Ken and his wife are also constantly on the ice to help out.

The experience will be in town until Christmas Eve.

There are daily sessions at 9.30am-11am, 11.30am to 1pm, 1.30pm to 3pm and 3.30pm to 5pm.

Evening sessions are 7pm to 8.30pm.

For more information including prices visit www.frozenwonderland.com.au or head to the Frozen Wonderland Ice Skating and Tobogganing Facebook page.