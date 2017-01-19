ID scanners could become the norm at nightclubs after Feb 17

LOCKOUT LAWS: ID scanners could be made mandatory in Queensland nightclubs from Feb 17.

IF THE new lockout laws come into effect across Queensland from February 17, nightclub-goers can expect to have their IDs scanned at venues across the region.

While many venues in the city, Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast already have ID scanners installed, the new laws will make the machines mandatory at all nightclubs in Queensland.

The scanners will cost nightclub owners between $500 and $550 per month, but Scantek state manager Tony Ingram said the State Government may offer funding for venues in Safe Night Precincts.

He said the technology made clubs safer for patrons and staff members.

"All the scanners are going to be linked up with a list of known trouble makers," Mr Ingram said.

"Instead of stopping everybody having a good time, it'll stop the known troublemakers going out and ruining the night."

Mr Ingram said in less than three minutes, a person can be highlighted as a risk to venues across the state.

"It's like having a security guard with a photographic memory, [the scanners] can automatically see if they're not wanted in the venue," he said.