38°
News

ID scanners could become the norm at nightclubs after Feb 17

Eliza Wheeler
| 19th Jan 2017 4:52 PM
LOCKOUT LAWS: ID scanners could be made mandatory in Queensland nightclubs from Feb 17.
LOCKOUT LAWS: ID scanners could be made mandatory in Queensland nightclubs from Feb 17. Contributed

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF THE new lockout laws come into effect across Queensland from February 17, nightclub-goers can expect to have their IDs scanned at venues across the region.

While many venues in the city, Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast already have ID scanners installed, the new laws will make the machines mandatory at all nightclubs in Queensland.

The scanners will cost nightclub owners between $500 and $550 per month, but Scantek state manager Tony Ingram said the State Government may offer funding for venues in Safe Night Precincts.

He said the technology made clubs safer for patrons and staff members.

"All the scanners are going to be linked up with a list of known trouble makers," Mr Ingram said.

"Instead of stopping everybody having a good time, it'll stop the known troublemakers going out and ruining the night."

Mr Ingram said in less than three minutes, a person can be highlighted as a risk to venues across the state.

"It's like having a security guard with a photographic memory, [the scanners] can automatically see if they're not wanted in the venue," he said.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccrime id scanners lockout laws maryborough

20 new charges for alleged fishing gear thief

20 new charges for alleged fishing gear thief

Brendan James Rafter has been slammed with 20 new charges related to stealing more than 60 fishing rods, reels and tackle in October last year.

ID scanners could become the norm at nightclubs after Feb 17

LOCKOUT LAWS: ID scanners could be made mandatory in Queensland nightclubs from Feb 17.

The laws would apply to venues in Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

Art and science to join forces for new project

EXPLORING: Maryborough artists Kelli MacGregor and Gina Davey finding inspiration on the beach at the front of USC's Research and Learning Centre on Fraser Island. Their work will form part of a Fraser Island exhibition exploring the connection between science and art.

Project showcases art and science on Fraser Island

Investigation continues into fatal boat crash

TERRIBLE ORDEAL: The boat was recovered from the water on Tuesday after being involved in an accident that left a woman dead on December 27.

Owners still be spoken to by police

Local Partners

Hervey Bay group to do final act of kindness before closing

"It was formed mainly to assist with camaraderie among ourselves and to support local charities in the Bay.”

Family of Granville man who lost house in fire thank public

The remains of a home in Granville after a fire gutted it in the early hours of January 12.

“He got out in just a pair of shorts and with his dog."

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Noll meltdown won't affect Gympie Oz Day concert

Shannon Noll Photo Contributed

Shannon Noll is still expected to perform in Gympie next Thursday

What's on: 11 gigs coming up at the Brolga

Xavier Rudd will be performing a benefit concert at the Brolga Theatre on January 21.

There's a gig for everyone with lots happening in coming months.

Married at First Sight: M'boro dad to feature on reality TV

Married at First Sight: M'boro dad to feature on reality TV

Sean Hollands is determined to live life without regret, and it's a motto he's taking into Channel 9's reality dating series Married at First Sight.

Your chance to drive like Magnum P.I.

Tom Selleck in Magnum P.I. with his trusty 'side-kick' Ferrari.

FERRARI that appeared on classic detective show goes to auction.

Ocean Sleeper discuss being 'Six Feet Down'.

Ocean Sleeper make waves with their new EP. Photo Contributed

Gippsland band shines at Unify

Bowie's final music EP No Plan released

NEW: Artwork for David Bowie's posthumous 2016 EP, No Plan.

David Bowie's 28th and final album

Married At First Sight: Ipswich bachelor seeks love

READY FOR IT: Ipswich man Simon McQuillan will appear on the upcoming new season of Married At First Sight.

Romance would top off recovery for Booval man

Dinky-di Denyer: Family Feud favourite hosts Oz Day party

Grant Denyer will host Channel 10's Australia Day concert from the Sydney Opera House.

GRANT Denyer shares his Australia Day traditions ahead of concert.

Chelsea Handler blames the Kardashians for Donald Trump win

Chelsea Handler pictured in a scene from her talk show in Los Angeles.

TALK show host blames rise of reality TV family for election result.

WATER VIEWS

24 Mant Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 3 Auction in...

Situated in a quiet and very desirable location, overlooking beautiful Gataker's Bay Reserve including water views. Three bedrooms two bathrooms and separate...

THIS MUST BE SEEN!!!

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 3 2 Auctions in...

5 Spacious bedrooms with potential granny flat Massive ensuite off main bedroom Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Water views Shed 1045 m2 Block Book...

Look at this Split Level Home

11 Island Outlook, River Heads 4655

House 3 1 2 Auction On-Site

3 Bedrooms Cathedral ceilings Large entertaining area Single garage Carport Separate small shed with toilet 817 m2 Block Short distance to boat ramp Phone for...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

BRAND NEW AND READY TO GO!

Lot 58 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $410,000

4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Tiles throughout

DON&#39;T MISS OUT!!!

Lot 55 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $394,000

3 bedrooms, all with walk in robes 2 bathrooms Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Double lock up garage

FOR THE PRICE ORIENTED BUYER

162 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 $258,000

3 x bedrooms Single garage Side access to workshop/shed 619m2 block 2 Streets from beach

TOO HOT TO LAST

78 Denmans Camp Road, Torquay 4655

House 3 3 2 $325,000

Stunningly renovated this property really is Too hot to last. With 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, 2 Car Parking plus a huge office/4th Bedroom this property is a must to...

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $378,000

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Submit an Offer

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

Collapsed Coast company could owe up to $5 million

Staff, ATO, landlords among those out of pocket.

Ipswich block of dirt sells for $582 a square metre

JUST SOLD: A property on the Brookwater golf course sold for a record-breaking $612,000.

Property smashed 2007 record by close to $100,000

Sunday auction for historical home

Former Catholic school sure to attract spirited bidding

Looking back, looking ahead in Noosa

NEVER-ENDING GLORY: Looking towards Laguna Bay and Hastings St from Noosa National Park.

Natural appeal of Noosa continues to attract buyers

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!