If it's craft your after, get along to this event

IT'S an event that is greatly anticipated every year.



The Maryborough Heritage CraftFest will kick off at City Hall today, with the Maryborough Artisans Committee to host the event.



CraftFest will continue tomorrow and Friday, giving residents an extended opportunity to look at the displays.



The talents and works of 50 different artists will be for sale during the event.



There will also be an Apron Challenge during the event, with crafters to compete against one another to be named the best.



"Aprons will be judged on their creativity. Entries can be completely handmade by the entrant, or a commercially made apron can be decorated," artist Desleigh Baynes said.



At the conclusion of the event the aprons will be donated to the Royal Flying Doctor auxiliary.

