If you litter on the Fraser Coast I will abuse you

OPINION: One thing I cannot stand is litter.

Want to know how to get my blood boiling? Show me Hervey Bay's Esplanade scattered with fish and chips paper, pizza boxes and beer bottles.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council workers do an amazing job of keeping the foreshore and esplanade clean, but geez do some grubs make it harder than it needs to be.

On a regular basis I'll be walking my dogs and I will stop to clean up someone else's mess at a picnic table.

Obviously basic manners and hygiene are lost on some people.

There have been two separate occasions where I have witnessed people in the act of littering - both times I have had some choice words for them.

It's everyone's duty to keep our community clean - not just council's.

If you see someone in the act and you feel safe to do so, call them out on it.

The last thing we want is grubs thinking they can get away with disgusting behaviour.

And if by any chance there's any people reading this who litter - wake up to yourself.

