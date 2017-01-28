33°
News

How an adult sex shop owner stayed afloat when sales dropped

Rae Wilson
| 28th Jan 2017 4:11 AM
Melinda Slingsby at her adult sex shop Diva's Den where she illegally sold synthetic marijuana.
Melinda Slingsby at her adult sex shop Diva's Den where she illegally sold synthetic marijuana. Peter Holt

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE internet had sent adult sex toy sales into a tail spin but Melinda Anne Slingsby found a way to keep Diva's Den afloat.

Synthetic marijuana.

Or, as her customers knew to ask for, tea and pot-pourri.

While there were no laws preventing the drug's sale when Slingsby took it on, her Wood St business showed no signs of slowing down once laws made it illegal in 2013.

The very next day after a police raid in June 2014, Malibu, as she was commonly known, restocked the shop and continued trading the drugs until an undercover cop caught her out almost six months later.

She too was caught up in the police operation targeting bikie drug dealer Frank Harold Voss and the State Government is pursuing assets belonging to her and her former partner Michael John Tyson.

It is believed the total value of the former couple's restrained property, under proceeds of crime confiscation laws, is about $809,000.

 

Former employee Elizabeth McGrath, in a police statement made about a month before she died, said Malibu was greedy and just "wanted to make more and more money".

The 38-year-old single mum, who worked for Slingsby from February to July 2014 after meeting her through Voss, said her new boss loved to brag about her lifestyle and how much money she had.

This included first-class flights when she travelled, swanky accommodation and Ms McGrath said her boss, who bought her parents a house with money she made from the sales, was always looking at houses to buy in Mackay in the $600,000 range.

"I was blown away when I first started working there about how much synthetic marijuana was being sold and I remember saying to Frank that it was like I was working in a shop just dealing drugs," McGrath told police.

"Malibu used to get really cranky if we didn't get up near the $2000 per shift in sales of the synthetic marijuana.

"The shop was just a front for the sale of synthetic marijuana."

The green leaf material was sold in small paperback packages with a plastic satchel inside; 3g for $75.

Brands included Storm, Heisenberg and Mojo.

Throughout McGrath's time working at Diva's Den, they would make $2500 selling the marijuana on a six-hour shift at the store, $5000 over two shifts for the day.

"I would say that we would be lucky to sell one adult product per shift, if not per day," she said.

"The sales of synthetic marijuana were recorded on a ledger that was kept at the counter as DVD sales.

"This was so that if the police ever raided the store they wouldn't be able to get all of the sales records."

Police seized a lot of synthetic marijuana, Kamagra and other generic forms of Viagra being sold when they did raid the store.

The very next day, Malibu restocked the store with synthetic marijuana she kept at home.

"It surprised me that police didn't raid the house at the same time they raided the shop," Ms McGrath said.

"Malibu knew what she was selling was a synthetic form of marijuana and that it had similar effects to marijuana.

"I was aware that some people had bad reactions after smoking the synthetic marijuana and became psychotic.

"I discussed this with Malibu on a number of occasions and her only reply was that she didn't know how they could smoke it.

"She told me that Tyson tried it once and had a seizure. But it never stopped her from selling it or taking it off the shelves."

Slingsby, 43, was sentenced in June 2016 to three years' jail but her sentence was suspended immediately after the 338 days she had already served.

"The raid didn't slow you down, nor did the fact of being charged," Justice Duncan McMeekin said.

"I've no doubt you were well aware of the illegality of what you were doing and you did so for a cynical commercial benefit."

The court heard she was planning to live with her parents in Gatton upon release.

Tyson sold 1011 ecstasy pills to an undercover cop for $16,000 after Slingsby unwittingly set the pair up.

His five-year jail term will be suspended after he has served 20 months.

He had already served 405 days in custody when he was sentenced in Mackay Supreme Court in July 2016.

SYNTHETIC DRUGS

Manufactured to mimic known narcotic or hallucinogenic drugs, these are marketed as "legal highs" and are sold in service stations, adult stores and online.

But they are not safe and are illegal in Queensland.

The Crime Stoppers website says people are playing Russian roulette with their lives when they consume synthetic drugs.

Common side effects include violent outbursts, irrational fears, psychosis, heart damage, blurred vision, stroke and liver damage.

Worse still, people have died within hours of consuming synthetic drugs. - ARM NEWSDESK

Topics:  adult shop diva's den elizabeth jane mcgrath gatton heisenberg kamagra mackay melinda anne slingsby michael john tyson mojo storm synthetic cannabis synthetic drugs synthetic marijuana

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau on footy, life and that engagement to netball glamour Maria Tutaia.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

10 reasons to head to South Bank this summer

Head to the only inner-city beach in Australia!

South Bank has a ridiculous amount of fun things to do.

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

Heaven on a stick - check out Queen of Pops.

FOR many of us, food is life.

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

How to do Eat Street the right way

Know where to start and where to end to avoid a huge food coma before you get to experience all the goodies!

EVERY Friday and Saturday night, Hamilton comes alive.

Double-lung transplant recipient needs a new kidney

Double-lung transplant recipient needs a new kidney

AS if Coen Ashton hasn't faced enough challenges, the double-lung transplant recipient is now facing the prospect of surgery to give him a new kidney.

The Bruce Highway feeds our seedy underbelly

Ecstasy tablets seized during Operation Variety police drug raids in Mackay and the Gold Coast.

The lesser known hazard on our busiest trade route.

How an adult sex shop owner stayed afloat when sales dropped

Melinda Slingsby at her adult sex shop Diva's Den where she illegally sold synthetic marijuana.

'I'll have some tea and pot-pourri to smoke, thanks'

OUR SAY: Ability to drive opens doors to job opportunities

Having a licence can help people get a job.

Driving opens the door to many jobs in our region.

Local Partners

GALLERY: 13-hour music festival rocked on in Burrum Heads

Listening to the tunes of Fraser Coast bands while enjoying an array of outdoor activities is how hundreds chose to spend Australia Day.

What's on: Events happening on Fraser Coast over weekend

ON TODAY: Bob Irwin will be at Mary Ryan's Hervey Bay 12.30-2pm.

Bob Irwin will be in Hervey Bay on Saturday.

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Noll meltdown won't affect Gympie Oz Day concert

Shannon Noll Photo Contributed

Shannon Noll is still expected to perform in Gympie next Thursday

Fisticuffs at the dinner table on My Kitchen Rules?

Fisticuffs at the dinner table on My Kitchen Rules?

Reality show’s judges reveal the ups and downs of new season, in which some contestants boil over.

  • TV

  • 28th Jan 2017 6:00 AM

This book is not going to make you feel good

This book is not going to make you feel good, not at all.

Book review: To the Sea

To the Sea turns the tide of the mystery of a Tasmanian teenager's disappearance from macabre to mystical.

An eloquent and whimsical tale spanning generations

Married At First Sight overhauled for its fourth season

Cheryl shops for her wedding dress in a scene from the TV series Married At First Sight.

New reality tv twist for tired show

From Alstonville to the red carpet of Hollywood

RISING STAR: Alstonville teenager Nicholas Hamilton is up for will be seen in some exciting film projects this year including the hyped remake of Stephen King's IT.

Teenager off to glittering awards night

'It's definitely an eye-opener': Coast lifeguards hit Bondi

NEW RECRUIT: Joel Bevilacqua followed his heart from the Sunshine Coast to Sydney, where he's joined the cast of Bondi Rescue.

Former Coast lifeguards join Bondi Rescue ranks

Married at First Sight labels M'boro a "remote area"

Farmer Sean Hollands, 35, from Maryborough will feature on the upcoming new season of Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

Maryborough’s Sean Hollands was paired with Susan, 37, from Perth.

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Submit an Offer

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

STUNNING DESIGN BY THE LAKE

78 Ibis Boulevard, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $448,000

Ever found yourself dreaming of a resort style home with all the light, space and ambiance you need to live a truly relaxing lifestyle? If so you'll love this...

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 Auction in...

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

Mortgagee in Possession

17 McIvor Street, River Heads 4655

Residential Land Shed 12m x 6m With Bathroom and Toilet Short distance to boatramp ... On-Site Auction

Shed 12m x 6m With Bathroom and Toilet Short distance to boatramp 2023M2 Block Book an Inspection today

3 Bedroom Townhouse in Secure Gated Complex

4/29 Tavistock, Torquay 4655

Town House 3 2 1 $285,000

This is a near new 3 bedroom town house on Tavistock street with en-suite and air conditioning to master, separate toilet and bathroom upstairs with 2 more...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

BRAND NEW AND READY TO GO!

Lot 58 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $410,000

4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Tiles throughout

DON&#39;T MISS OUT!!!

Lot 55 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $394,000

3 bedrooms, all with walk in robes 2 bathrooms Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Double lock up garage

FOR THE PRICE ORIENTED BUYER

162 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 $258,000

3 x bedrooms Single garage Side access to workshop/shed 619m2 block 2 Streets from beach

Views Forever.

2/16 Skinner Crescent, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 1 $250,000

Views to Fraser Island from this 2/3 bedroom townhouse. Undercover parking in quiet location/ Built in robes to bedrooms, plus study / rumpus/office or 3rd...

Adventures in paradise

Escape to your own tropical retreat in sought-after Little Cove

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Enjoy views from every room

Architect-designed Yaroomba home takes advantage of coastal outlook

Auction days come to fore

SUNDAY SERVICE: The auction of the former Catholic school now a residential property at 3 Church St, Pomona, drew a good crowd and bidding.

Noosa auctions turn up the heat for summer

Enjoy a touch of the exotic

Luxury Noosa penthouse enjoys views, privacy

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!