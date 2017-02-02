Insolvency rates for Fraser Coast down in last quarter

Statistics released from the Australian Financial Security Authority have detailed the number of debtors who entered personal involvency in the December quarter 2016.

INSOLVENCY rates on the Fraser Coast have dropped since the last September quarter, according to new statistics from the Australian Financial Security Authority.

Hervey Bay recorded a total of 29 debtors, while Maryborough had only 18 during last year's December quarter.

In the regional scene, Townsville had the highest number of debtors with 99 for the second consecutive quarter, followed by Ormeau-Oxenford with 91, and Mackay with 87.

Data is split between the number of debtors with a non-business related insolvency, and those that are business related.

Finance Counselling Australia chief executive Fiona Guthrie said the numbers for the Wide Bay Region - including Burnett, Gympie, Hervey Bay and Maryborough specifically - were lower in the December quarter than those in the previous quarter.

"There is a very strong relationship between bankruptcy numbers and economic conditions...in Queensland, Townsville and Mackay have a higher proportion of bankruptcies than the Queensland average for the second quarter in a row. This probably reflects the impact of the downturn in the resources sector,” she said.

But Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook said these statistics indicated a positive change for the Fraser Coast, given tourism numbers over the November-December period.

"The fact there are reduced insolvency rates on the Fraser Coast is good news - there's been good, steady business from the businesses I've spoken to so it seems November didn't trip off,” she said.

"There have been good tourist numbers, and businesses have been feeling the benefits of increased activity...there are positive signs in the economy.”