INSPIRING: Cancer patient shares journey through video diary

WIDE Bay woman Kim Pointon has shared her breast cancer journey through a video diary recorded over several months.

The video's goal is to give a clearer image of what the disease is, and encourage other women with it to be optimistic.

"I want women to know that a breast cancer diagnosis doesn't have to be a death sentence," she said.

"Yes, it changes your life a bit, but in many cases you can deal with it and move on."

The 51-year-old and mother of three has been diagnosed with breast cancer twice in a matter of four years.

In honour of Breast Caner Awareness Month, Wide Bay cancer patient Kim Pointon is sharing her story. Pictured are Kim (middle) with daughters Ainsley and Sammi-Jo Pointon. Contributed

The latest diagnosis was in June on her left breast

In 2012, she recovered from cancer in her right breast, after receiving treatment both in Bundaberg and Brisbane.

Currently, she is undergoing treatment in Bundaberg.

Ms Pointon worked with Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service to make the video, which was released in honour of Pink Ribbon Day.

However, her breast cancer story isn't over yet.

She is now in her second cycle of chemotherapy, and must still undergo radiation therapy and Herceptin treatment for several months.

Breast cancer remains the most common cancer among Australian women.

Survival rates continue to improve in Australia, with 89 out of every 100 women diagnosed with invasive breast cancer now surviving five or more years beyond diagnosis.

Regular mammograms are the recommended way for women to ensure their breasts are in good health.

Book a free mammogram with BreastScreen by calling 13 20 50.

The program targets women aged 50 to 74 but also accepts women in their 40s or over 75.