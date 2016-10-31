30°
Instruments installed under Maryborough's Banyan Tree

Carlie Walker
| 31st Oct 2016 1:00 PM
Parks Construction team member Bruce Waia plays on the newly installed instruments in Queens Park with Councillors Daniel Sanderson and Paul Truscott.
Parks Construction team member Bruce Waia plays on the newly installed instruments in Queens Park with Councillors Daniel Sanderson and Paul Truscott. Contributed

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council has installed children's play equipment under Maryborough's Banyan Tree.

The decision to install the equipment, which includes seven instruments including drums and chimes, follows the controversial decision to prune the iconic tree earlier this year.

The pruning of the beloved Banyan tree sparked community outrage, with former council park director Tom Ryan saying he was "gutted" by the decision and historian Sandra Armstrong adding that there should have been extensive community consultation before the decision was made.

Fraser Coast councillor Daniel Sanderson said the installation of the instruments were part of a revamp of the area around the Banyan Tree.

"This area is very popular with families and this will provide more activities to entertain children, encourage them outdoors and to appreciate music."

