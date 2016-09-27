Intense scrutiny part of public life for politicians

BEING a politician is a lot like anything else.

You get out of it what you put in.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders has detailed the amount of time he spends doing the job and a lot of us who devote long hours to our careers will deeply empathise with him.

The major difference between being a politician and most other careers, however, is the amount of public scrutiny that accompanies that a job in public life carries.

I know there will be people who look at the salaries of our politicians and they will be unhappy; the truth is, no matter how hard our politicians work, there will always be those who think they aren't doing enough.

For that reason I do sympathise with our elected members.

As much as any other taxpayer, I think our politicians need to be accountable.

But we need to recognise when an effort is being made and goals are being achieved.

We need enticing salaries to tempt good people into these positions, where they will be met with the kind of scrutiny that rarely affects those in private roles.

And if you're still unhappy with the performance of our politicians, make your vote count at the next election.