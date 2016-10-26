International Space Station will be seen from Fraser Coast

This International Space Station photo was snapped from a Pt Vernon backyard.

LISTEN up space lovers - tonight is the night to see something out of this world.

The International Space Station will be visible from the Fraser Coast.

From 7.14pm all through the region, the station will be in sight for 6min.

And if you miss tonight's event, the station could be visible from the Fraser Coast:

Tomorrow, for 5min, from 3.25am

Tomorrow, for 6min from 6.22pm

Tomorrow, for less than a minute, from 8.02pm

Friday, for 6min, from 4.09am

Friday, for 2min, from 7.09pm

Saturday, for 1min, from 3.21am

If the weather cooperates, of course.