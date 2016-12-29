Interstate search for Bay man missing for three days

POLICE hold concerns for the wellbeing of a Hervey Bay man who has been missing for three days.



Paul Raft, 66, was reported missing on Boxing Day by a carer who became concerns about his whereabouts.



Senior Constable John Donaldson said Mr raft has told a female friend that he was going home to New South Wales a few weeks before he was reported missing.



A reported sighting was made to police in Bathurst on December 28, where Mr Raft is believed to have family. Mr Raft was seen at Bathurst Base Hospital's accident and emergency department.



Snr Const Donaldson said a nurse had posted to a Bathurst social media site after realising she had seen the missing man.



He said Mr Raft had asked the nurse for directions and was not seeking medical treatment when he entered the hospital.



Snr Const Donaldson said Mr Raft was described as looking dishevelled when he was last sighted.



"We're not sure how he's made his way to Bathurst," Snr Const Donaldson said.



He said Mr Raft was in need of personal care and had medical and mental health issues.



Mr Raft could also have trouble contacting others to let them know where he was as he does not know how to use a telephone.



Snr Const Donaldson said while police in Bathurst would be searching for him, people in Hervey Bay should also be on the look out for Mr Raft in case he returns home.



"We have concerns for his personal safety," he said.



"We just want to make sure he is receiving proper medical and physical care."



If you see Mr Raft or know where he might be, contact Bathurst police on (02) 63332 8699 or Hervey Bay police on (07) 4128 5333.

