AN INTERSTATE traveller faces a long trip back to Hervey Bay in a fortnight for an appearance in court.

The 24-year-old man, believed to be visiting from New South Wales, will front Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on January 12 charged with wilful damage.

Police will allege the man threw a rock through a cafe window at Hervey Bay Airport between 1am and 4.45am on December 27.

The window and a nearby seat were damaged in the incident.