Into the mind of iconic engineer Peter Olds

"A Life's Work" by Peter Olds is now showingat Gatakers Artspace in Maryborough.

PETER Olds has been behind many of Maryborough's engineering creations.

One of his iconic inventions is creating Mary Ann, the replica of the first engine built in Queensland at Walkers Limited in 1873.

His work is now on display for the rest of the community to see and enjoy, in a display now open to the public. The exhibition is called A Life's Work, and is showing now at Gatakers Artspace.

It is located on 311 Kent St, Maryborough

This exhibition celebrates his achievements and his lifelong fascination with engineering.

Among the many items on display is a 1922 vintage 3hp motor built by his father William and a spare wheel spoke made for the Royal Carriage in England, featured in the photo above.

The exhibition is on until November 22. Make sure to not miss this chance to see some of the work by this Maryborough living legend.

